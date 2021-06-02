  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Pentecost, the Spirit, and the people of God
    Pentecost, the Spirit, and the people of God
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
  • Reviews
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Sathianathan Clarke to undertake residence at United Theological College

Sathianathan Clarke to undertake residence at United Theological College

Professor Sathianathan ‘Sathi’ Clarke from Wesley Theological Seminary will be the United Theological College Scholar in Residence for 2021-2022.

In addition to his own research, Dr Clarke will be doing some teaching and contributing to the Research Colloquium.

United Theological College’s Dr Michael Mawson welcomed the appointment.

“Sathi Clarke is an extraordinary scholar of global standing,” Dr Mawson said.

 “We are looking forward to having him contribute to the life of the college and participating in teaching and research.”

Dr Clarke is also delivering the Bible studies for the 2021 Synod meetings. The final meeting is scheduled for Saturday, 7 August.

At the time of writing, Dr Clarke was near the end of a 14-day hotel quarantine with his wife Prema, having made the journey over from the United States.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#SaveTheDate Join UnitingWorld for a very special…
🤩Pulse is excited to announce the latest members t…
Today is the World Food Safety Day. Access to suff…
#WeBelongTogether 🎉 📅Only a few more weeks to go b…
Today is the #NationalSorryDay, a day to acknowled…
The Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley h…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top