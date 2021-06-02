Sathianathan Clarke to undertake residence at United Theological College

Professor Sathianathan ‘Sathi’ Clarke from Wesley Theological Seminary will be the United Theological College Scholar in Residence for 2021-2022.



In addition to his own research, Dr Clarke will be doing some teaching and contributing to the Research Colloquium.

United Theological College’s Dr Michael Mawson welcomed the appointment.

“Sathi Clarke is an extraordinary scholar of global standing,” Dr Mawson said.



“We are looking forward to having him contribute to the life of the college and participating in teaching and research.”

Dr Clarke is also delivering the Bible studies for the 2021 Synod meetings. The final meeting is scheduled for Saturday, 7 August.

At the time of writing, Dr Clarke was near the end of a 14-day hotel quarantine with his wife Prema, having made the journey over from the United States.