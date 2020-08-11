Next issue of Insights Magazine Out in print mid-September

The next issue of the NSW and ACT Synod’s quarterly Insights magazine will be out in mid-September.

The next issue will feature an update on the Synod’s climate strategy, a look at why preaching remains relevant in the 21st century, a look at local churches’ work during COVID-19, and reflections by Western Sydney University Chaplain Christine Gapes.

Thanks to a touch-free printing process, the issue will be COVID-safe.

To ensure that readers can keep up with daily lectionary reflections, Insights will publish September’s reflections on the website from Monday, 31 August.

The issue will mark the second edition of Insights to release since the onset of COVID-19.

The print version of the magazine will be distributed to homes and Uniting Church facilities. A digital edition will also be available on Issuu.