  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
  • Reviews
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Wester’ly to launch new digital inclusion campaign

Wester’ly to launch new digital inclusion campaign

Wester’ly, a coalition of groups devoted to overcoming the digital divide, will launch their website and new campaign next Wednesday, 26 August. The launch event will be streamed online, marking the culmination of months of work,

Bec Reidy is the Centre Coordinator at Bidwill Uniting, one of the coalition partners in Wester’ly.

“Digital exclusion has been a problem in Australia for years, but COVID has shone a glaring spotlight on the cracks within the digital systems of our society, and exacerbated the existing gap between wealth and disadvantage,” Ms Reidy said.

“A number of organisations who work with disadvantaged communities across Western Sydney experienced and witnessed first-hand the extreme exclusion that was occurring during the first lockdown (and is continuing).”

“We came together to learn from each other and seek solutions in this space for communities being left behind.”

Bidwill Uniting and the Parramatta Nepean Presbytery were also recently successful in getting a $50,000 grant to train up 80 digital mentors across the Parramatta Nepean Presbytery over the next 10 months.

“This is very exciting because it builds on the work that Parramatta Nepean Presbytery and Bidwill Uniting are already doing and aims to train up people who are embedded in their own communities to get alongside people and help them learn digital skills in an effective and sustainable way,” Ms Reidy said.

Wester’ly launch their campaign and website on Wednesday 26 August at 10.30am.

Register for the event via Zoom here ,or tune in to Western Sydney Community Forum’s YouTube channel on the day.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

The COVID-19 crisis isn’t going to end for anyone…
#WednesdayWisdom "For no word from God will ever f…
We have watched in horror and a sense of despair,…
COVID-19 has impacted us all differently. For many…
From bushfire recovery to COVID-19 compassion, the…
Don't forget to join UTC for THL238/438 'Fresh Wor…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top