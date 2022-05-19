  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What language shall we use?
    What language shall we use?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Interfaith Prayer Service to promote Justice and Treatment

Interfaith Prayer Service to promote Justice and Treatment

On Monday, 27 June, Uniting are holding an Interfaith Prayer Service to promote justice and treatment for people living with drug and alcohol dependency. We invite you to join people and leaders across a broad spectrum of faiths to extend compassion and support to those living with dependency. The Service will be held at the State Library of NSW.

Righteousness and Justice

As Christians, our faith calls on us to stand up against injustice and to do what is right. Indeed, righteousness and justice are English translations of the same Greek root word δικαιοσύνη. In the case of dependency, the sense of injustice is apparent. In Australia, estimates indicate up to 500,000 people who need and would seek treatment for drug dependency are turned away each year. Drug users and people living with dependency deserve to be treated with dignity and to have accesses to the resources they need to thrive.

The need to treat drug dependency primarily as a health and social issue is has gained increasing acceptance. We have seen this reflected in recent shifts in Canadian policy and new legislation in Canberra. With drug policy and treatment being reconsidered across Australia and around the world, this Service is a timely opportunity to affirm the inherent dignity and value of all people. Stand alongside leaders from Uniting Church, Council of Imams NSW, Jewish House, and St James Anglican Church to

  • Lift in prayer those who are struggling with drug related issues and their families
  • Honour the dignity and worth of all people
  • Share hope for the availability of health treatment when people seek it
  • Share hope for justice for all people and a society that is compassionate and fair


The service will be followed by morning tea.

Deepthi Mathew

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

A few weeks ago United Theological College (Sydney…
With Love to the World is a locally-produced resou…
#StreamingNow A wonderful #review written by our M…
It is so rewarding to find out about so many congr…
#Pentecost 📖 "We must remember who we are, and in…
An upcoming intensive at United Theological Colleg…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top