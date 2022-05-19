Young Uniting Church to host book launch

Young Uniting Church will serve as the location for the launch of an anthology 40 years in the making.



The Lambing Flat Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers has been meeting for four decades. The group plans to launch a new collection of their work from this time.



Comprised of fiction and poetry, Nuggets of Gold will launch as part of the group’s anniversary celebrations at Young Uniting Church on Saturday, 25 June.

Jennifer Haynes is the Branch president. She told local newspaper The Young Witness that the group was calling out for past members to get in contact.

“Nuggets of Gold is an anthology of prizewinning entries of short stories and poetry over the forty years of writing competitions held from 1982 by the Lambing Flat Young Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers,” Ms Haynes said.

“This book also includes a history of the branch, illustrated with photographs and material from branch archives.”

“A light afternoon tea will be provided. Copies of the book will be available on the day.”

The Lambing Flat Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers’ 40th anniversary celebration takes place at Young Uniting Church on 25 June from 2pm to 4pm.

For more information, contact with Jennifer Haynes on 0457 903 240.