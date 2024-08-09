The Synod’s Head of First Peoples Strategy and Engagement, Nathan Tyson, will host a workshop on 23 August on how church congregations can develop a local Walking Together Action Plan.

The workshop takes place at Kippax Uniting Church as part of the Dwelling Together conference.

“The workshop is around how to build local relationships with First Peoples – using a new “Local Walking Together Action Plan” template that will guide congregations through a discussion of different activities and goals they may like to include in their local WTAP, and a poster that they can use to put their actions/goals on and put up in their Church as a reminder of their commitment,” Mr Tyson said.

“I will talk briefly about the Synod’s Walking Together Action Plan, and the Covenant Statement, refer people to the Guide to Engagement and Building Trust Relationships with Aboriginal Communities, and then talk people through the local WTAP template and seek feedback from those attending, so we can fine tune the template as may be helpful.”



There will be a barbecue dinner before the workshop, beginning at 6:30pm.

Dwelling Together is a joint event between UME and Canberra Regional Presbytery.

Dwelling Together: How to Develop a local Walking Together Action Plan takes place at Kippax Uniting Church on Friday, 23 August from 6:30 to 8pm.