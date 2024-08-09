  • Home
  • Features
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
  • Reviews
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
  • News
Home
How to develop a local Walking Together Action Plan

How to develop a local Walking Together Action Plan

The Synod’s Head of First Peoples Strategy and Engagement, Nathan Tyson, will host a workshop on 23 August on how church congregations can develop a local Walking Together Action Plan. 

The workshop takes place at Kippax Uniting Church as part of the Dwelling Together conference. 

“The workshop is around how to build local relationships with First Peoples – using a new “Local Walking Together Action Plan” template that will guide congregations through a discussion of different activities and goals they may like to include in their local WTAP, and a poster that they can use to put their actions/goals on and put up in their Church as a reminder of their commitment,” Mr Tyson said. 

“I will talk briefly about the Synod’s Walking Together Action Plan, and the Covenant Statement, refer people to the Guide to Engagement and Building Trust Relationships with Aboriginal Communities, and then talk people through the local WTAP template and seek feedback from those attending, so we can fine tune the template as may be helpful.” 

There will be a barbecue dinner before the workshop, beginning at 6:30pm. 

Dwelling Together is a joint event between UME and Canberra Regional Presbytery. 

Dwelling Together: How to Develop a local Walking Together Action Plan takes place at Kippax Uniting Church on Friday, 23 August from 6:30 to 8pm.  

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text Youtube Vimeo

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top