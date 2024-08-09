  • Home
An evening of art, faith, and community

An evening of art, faith, and community

On 24 August, Uniting Creative and Sanctuary are teaming up for an evening of art, faith, and community.  

Tash Holmes is Ministry Catalyst for Uniting Creative. Tash said the event would be an opportunity to “Enjoy grazing platters, network with creatives, and take a tour of our unique space.” 
 
“Hear from resident artists, learn about the power of creative space, and discover the story behind the At Her Table ministry.”   

The event is a follow up from the Enliven workshop in Sydney where creative leaders and artists gathered to share insights and pathways for church enlivenment. 

“Creatives left with renewed inspiration, fresh perspectives, and the seeds of exciting new projects sown,” they said. 

The event is part of Dwelling Together, a conference jointly coordinated by UME and the Canberra Region Presbytery.  

Creativity and Spirituality takes place on Saturday 24 August from 6 to 8pm at The Sanctuary in Canberra. To book, visit the Dwelling Together site here. Sanctuary has limited seating, so registration is essential. 

