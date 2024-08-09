  • Home
Rejecting Eurocentric ‘hope’ and embracing hopelessness’

In order to develop a liberating theology, people on the edge of the church should reject a Eurocentric theology of ‘hope’ and instead embrace a theology of ‘hopelessness’, according to a guest lecturer who will address United Theological College.  

Dr Miguel A. De La Torre will speak at UTC on Wednesday, 4 Sepetember. He is a novelist, academic author, and scholar activist. 

UTC Principal Rev. Dr Peter Walker told Insights the school was looking forward to the lecture, which will deal with a challenging topic. 

“So much western theology is infected by ideology about ‘progress,’” he said. 

“Humanity is painted as moving toward an ever-improving future, on its own steam and on its own terms. Very European and North American terms.” 
 
“And the concept of hope is misused, becoming a Christian sort of optimism. Miguel is brilliant at unpacking those misunderstandings. He always gives me fresh ways to think about Jesus and discipleship. A bit confronting, but also a bit liberating.” 
 
The focus of Dr De La Torre’s academic pursuit is social ethics within contemporary U.S. thought, specifically how religion affects race, class, and gender oppression. He serves as Professor of Social Ethics and Latinx Studies at the Iliff School of Theology in Denver. 

The UTC guest lecture takes place at the Centre for Ministry on Wednesday, 4 September. The event begins with Canapes at 6:30pm, with the lecture beginning at 7pm. The event will also be livestreamed via Zoom. 

To register, visit the event website here.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

