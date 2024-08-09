Festival to explore better ways to promote peace

Running from 8 to 22 September, the Raising Peace Festival will explore alternatives to militarism.

The festival will feature a diverse range of speakers. Some of these include Bob Carr, Peter Cronau, as well as First Nations speakers Karina Lester and Amy McQuire.

Some of the topics include explorations of the role of faith in fostering peace, the psychology of effective activism, and the latest on the campaigns to stop AUKUS and resist nuclear weapons. Several events will feature the voices of young people, including their role as peacebuilders and in action to end the war in Palestine.

Rev. Dr Chris Walker is National Consultant, Theology and Discpleship at the Assembly, and is on the festival’s organising committee.

“The Raising Peace Festival is an opportunity for people to learn how to positively foster peace and be encouraged that there are better ways to promote peace than the current emphasis on fear and military alliances,” Rev. Dr Walker said.

The Raising Peace Festival takes place from 8 to 22 September, in person at the Sydney Mechanics’ School of Arts in Sydney and online. For more information, visit the official website here.