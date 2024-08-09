  • Home
  • Features
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
  • Reviews
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
  • News
Home
Festival to explore better ways to promote peace

Festival to explore better ways to promote peace

Running from 8 to 22 September, the Raising Peace Festival will explore alternatives to militarism.  

The festival will feature a diverse range of speakers. Some of these include Bob Carr, Peter Cronau, as well as First Nations speakers Karina Lester and Amy McQuire. 

Some of the topics include explorations of the role of faith in fostering peace, the psychology of effective activism, and the latest on the campaigns to stop AUKUS and resist nuclear weapons. Several events will feature the voices of young people, including their role as peacebuilders and in action to end the war in Palestine. 

Rev. Dr Chris Walker is National Consultant, Theology and Discpleship at the Assembly, and is on the festival’s organising committee. 

“The Raising Peace Festival is an opportunity for people to learn how to positively foster peace and be encouraged that there are better ways to promote peace than the current emphasis on fear and military alliances,” Rev. Dr Walker said. 

The Raising Peace Festival takes place from 8 to 22 September, in person at the Sydney Mechanics’ School of Arts in Sydney and online. For more information, visit the official website here.  

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text Youtube Vimeo

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top