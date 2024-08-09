Inaugural Summit brings politicians, youth Together For Humanity

The inaugural Together For Humanity (TFH) National Youth Summit, took place at Parliament House on Monday, 12 August.

Opened by the Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, the Together For Humanity National Youth Summit, hosted a diverse group of around 70 high school students from around Australia.

The conference had the theme, ‘Growing Belonging in a Disconnected World’.

Annette Schneider is the Chief Executive Officer of TFH.

“Students are going to walk away with strategies, skills, new knowledge, and they’re going to feel heard and connected,” she said.

The TFH National Youth Summit is a platform that aims to empower for Australian youth, and an opportunity for them to speak directly to politicians, community leaders, and their peers.



Students presented their ideas for addressing diversity and inclusion concerns in their local areas, collaborated on developing solutions to create a cohesive Australian society and heard from speakers including Her Excellency the Hon. Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of Australia, Jason Clare, Dr Anne Aly, and human rights campaigner Thenu Herath.

The 17 schools that attended represented the Government, Independent, and Catholic sectors from around Australia:

● ACT: Telopea Park School, Belconnen High School

● NSW: Hills Adventist College, Oxley College, St George Girls High School, St Mary’s Cathedral College Sydney, Kooringal High School, Bellfield College

● VIC: Kolbe Catholic College, Christian College Geelong

● QLD: Ipswich State High School, Australian International Islamic College, St Laurence’s College

● SA: Salisbury High School, Parafield Gardens High School

● WA: Baldivis Secondary College, The Y School

For more information on Together For Humanity, visit their official website here.