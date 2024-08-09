  • Home
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
Cameron Green goes into bat for children affected by kidney disease

Australian test cricketer Cameron Green has gone into bat for children affected by kidney disease, paying a visit to children on dialysis as the new ambassador for Kidney Health Australia.

The issue is a personal one for the star all-rounder. Mr Green, has stage two kidney disease, having been diagnosed before birth with a chronic condition that impairs the organ’s ability to filter blood.

Mr Green revealed his medical condition to his Australian teammates late last year after several related cramping episodes. A diet low in protein and sodium is a key part of Green’s ongoing management of the disease.

Mr Green said his primary motivation is to share his experience by helping kids and their families affected by kidney disease.

Kidney disease affects around 10 per cent of the world’s adult population and more than two million Australians.

“Kidney disease is a challenge that affects many, and I hope that by sharing my journey I can support others who are facing this condition,” Mr Green said.

“Raising awareness and encouraging early detection is crucial in managing this condition effectively.”

Mr Green was in Melbourne on Tuesday, meeting young patients receiving treatment at the Monash Children’s Hospital, presenting them and their families with priceless memories, and getting to see behind the scenes of the hospital’s incredible healthcare system.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cameron Green as an ambassador for Kidney Health Australia,” Kidney Health Australia CEO, Chris Forbes, said.

“His personal journey with kidney disease and his commitment to raising awareness will undoubtedly inspire many and bring much-needed attention to this critical health issue.”

“We urgently need to reduce the number of people reaching kidney failure. Raising awareness and encouraging early detection is crucial in improving kidney health outcomes across the country.​”

Kidney disease can affect children and young people of all ages, from babies through to teenagers.

  • Three in four Australians are at risk of chronic kidney disease.
  • Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects more than two million Australians – that’s one in every 10 Australian adults – yet it is often unknown and under-diagnosed, with 90 percent of people unaware they are living with CKD.

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

