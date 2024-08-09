It’s Okay Not to Be Okay

Thanks to the emotional rollercoaster that was Inside Out 2, we’ve all spent a bit more time than usual dwelling on our feelings this summer. This blockbuster animated film, which is officially the highest grossing animated film of all time, has a powerful message: our emotions, even the messy ones, are a vital part of who we are. It’s a message that resonates, particularly within Christian circles where there’s often an unspoken pressure to be perpetually joyful and serene.

The truth is, all emotions are valid, even the ones we’d rather hide. Anger, sadness, loneliness – they’re all part of the human experience. We need to stop labelling them as “good” or “bad.” Instead, we should view them as valuable tools for understanding ourselves and our relationship with God.

It’s common to hear advice like, “Replace your sadness with joy,” or “Trade your anger for peace.” While these are noble goals, they often oversimplify the complexity of human emotions. Pushing feelings down only leads to deeper emotional turmoil. It’s like trying to force a square peg into a round hole.

Instead of suppressing our emotions, we should embrace them as opportunities for growth. Each emotion is a window into our soul, revealing our deepest beliefs and desires. When we experience sadness, for example, it might be a sign of underlying feelings of loneliness or rejection.

David, the psalmist, provides a powerful example of emotional vulnerability.

In Psalm 51, he pours out his heart to God, expressing deep remorse and despair. Yet, it’s in this moment of raw honesty that we see the depth of his faith and reliance on God’s mercy.

So, how do we navigate the complex world of emotions in a healthy, God-honouring way?

Here are a few ideas:

Allow yourself to feel. Don’t suppress your emotions. Give yourself permission to experience the full range of human feelings. Examine your emotions. What is causing you to feel this way? What beliefs or values are underlying these emotions? Turn to God’s Word. The Bible offers wisdom, comfort, and guidance for every emotion. Find verses that speak to your heart. Seek community. Share your feelings with trusted friends or a counselor. Sometimes talking about our emotions can provide valuable perspective.

Remember, it’s okay not to be okay. Your emotions are a normal and essential part of being human. By understanding and embracing them, we can deepen our relationship with God and experience greater emotional well-being.

As we journey through life, we should be creating a culture where emotions are welcomed, not feared. Let’s be honest about our struggles and offer each other grace and compassion.

And most importantly, let’s trust that God is with us in every season, including the ones filled with tears and uncertainty.

Photo by Juan Mendez from Pexels.com