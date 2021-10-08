  • Home
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Skin
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
Home
Glenbrook to welcome back congregation

On Sunday, 7 November, Glenbrook Uniting Church will meet for their first in-person service since lockdown restrictions were eased in NSW.

The service will also welcome new congregation members.

Glenbrook Uniting Church currently meets at St Finbarr’s Catholic Church, so as to have the space to socially distance. The two churches cooperate as part of a local covenant between them.

Churches can currently meet for in-person worship if people adhere to the one person per four square metres rule, wear a mask throughout the service, and register their attendance. Congregation members are not allowed to sing, so as to prevent transmission.

Attendees at Glenbrook will need to be fully vaccinated, and to register beforehand.

Uniting Church congregations can meet if they have a COVID-safe plan.

Glenbrook Uniting Church will return to St Finbarr’s again at 2 pm on Sunday, 7 November. To register to attend, email standrews@glenbrook.unitingchurch.org.au with your details.

For more information on Glenbrook Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

