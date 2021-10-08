Glenbrook to welcome back congregation

On Sunday, 7 November, Glenbrook Uniting Church will meet for their first in-person service since lockdown restrictions were eased in NSW.



The service will also welcome new congregation members.

Glenbrook Uniting Church currently meets at St Finbarr’s Catholic Church, so as to have the space to socially distance. The two churches cooperate as part of a local covenant between them.



Churches can currently meet for in-person worship if people adhere to the one person per four square metres rule, wear a mask throughout the service, and register their attendance. Congregation members are not allowed to sing, so as to prevent transmission.

Attendees at Glenbrook will need to be fully vaccinated, and to register beforehand.

Uniting Church congregations can meet if they have a COVID-safe plan.

Glenbrook Uniting Church will return to St Finbarr’s again at 2 pm on Sunday, 7 November. To register to attend, email standrews@glenbrook.unitingchurch.org.au with your details.

For more information on Glenbrook Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.