Glen Turner Scholarship extended for another 10 years  

The Minns Labor Government has extended the Glen Turner Scholarship with the University of Newcastle for ten more years, doubling the annual funding to $20,000.

In 2015, the Scholarship was established in memory of Glen Turner, an officer in the former NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, now the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, who was murdered while performing his duties in 2014.

Mr Turner was investigating illegal land clearing in the north of the state when he was killed.

With 14 years in the public service, Mr Turner was highly respected and committed to long-term environmental protection and conservation. He was a valued colleague and friend to many still working in the Department.

He studied at the University of Newcastle, and the Scholarship assists gifted and disadvantaged students with their studies in environmental conservation.

Over the next decade, ten students will benefit from financial assistance, covering tuition fees, study materials and living expenses.

University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky said the scholarship helped students experiencing hardship or disadvantage.

“A scholarship can be life-changing, easing external pressures and enabling them to concentrate on their studies,” Professor Zelinsky said.

“The Glen Turner Scholarship has already helped five students to complete their degrees, and we are delighted to see many of them now thriving in careers in environmental conservation, including roles with DCCEEW.”

Further information is available on the Newcastle University Scholarship page.