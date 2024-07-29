  • Home
  • Features
    Controversy, Context, and Creativity in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
    Controversy, Context, and Creativity in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
    Deeds and Words Are Definitely a Balancing Act
    Deeds and Words Are Definitely a Balancing Act
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
  • Reviews
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
  • News
Home
Missional grant helps youth service ignite

Missional grant helps youth service ignite

IGNITE Youth and Young Adults Monthly Worship Service aims to help young people connect with the church. 

IGNITE recently received a Missional Grant from the Synod, to help their band upgrade and repair equipment currently owned by the congregations or the young people themselves. 

IGNITE’s Alisi Siakimotu told Insights that this would help a key part of IGNITE’s service. 

“Music during the service plays a large part in engaging and connecting our young people with the message and love of Christ,” she said. 

IGNITE was borne from the collaboration of Sister churches within the George’s River Presbytery. 

 
“It was obvious our young people were physically attending church and participating however, at times were more interested in their phones or what was going on outside during Sunday service,” Ms Siakimotu said. 
 
Responding to this, IGNITE began as Carlton-Ramsgate, Hurstville City, and St Andrew’s Brighton Uniting Church. The service continues to grow, with more churches joining.  

Carlton Ramsgate and Hurstville City Council and IGNITE Leaders currently financially support IGNITE’s Ministry, which includes regular band practice, regular meetings, team dinners, merchandise, and refreshments for between 60 to 100 people each month.  

“We are in need of prayers to keep our ministry thriving,” Ms Siakimotu said. 
 
“If you have a heart for young people – there are plenty who have the spark for Jesus and our job is to help them ignite that spark as they continue to spread the Good News.” 

For more information on IGNITE, visit their Facebook page.  

The next IGNITE Service takes place on 18 August at Hurstville City Church starting at 5:30pm with Guest Speaker Moderator Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau. 

The Synod’s Missional Grants provide congregations up to $10,000 for missional activity through the Synod Growth Investment Fund. The next round of Innovation and Missional Grants is currently open and closes on 16 August.   

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top