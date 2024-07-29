Missional grant helps youth service ignite

IGNITE Youth and Young Adults Monthly Worship Service aims to help young people connect with the church.

IGNITE recently received a Missional Grant from the Synod, to help their band upgrade and repair equipment currently owned by the congregations or the young people themselves.

IGNITE’s Alisi Siakimotu told Insights that this would help a key part of IGNITE’s service.

“Music during the service plays a large part in engaging and connecting our young people with the message and love of Christ,” she said.

IGNITE was borne from the collaboration of Sister churches within the George’s River Presbytery.



“It was obvious our young people were physically attending church and participating however, at times were more interested in their phones or what was going on outside during Sunday service,” Ms Siakimotu said.



Responding to this, IGNITE began as Carlton-Ramsgate, Hurstville City, and St Andrew’s Brighton Uniting Church. The service continues to grow, with more churches joining.

Carlton Ramsgate and Hurstville City Council and IGNITE Leaders currently financially support IGNITE’s Ministry, which includes regular band practice, regular meetings, team dinners, merchandise, and refreshments for between 60 to 100 people each month.

“We are in need of prayers to keep our ministry thriving,” Ms Siakimotu said.



“If you have a heart for young people – there are plenty who have the spark for Jesus and our job is to help them ignite that spark as they continue to spread the Good News.”

For more information on IGNITE, visit their Facebook page.

The next IGNITE Service takes place on 18 August at Hurstville City Church starting at 5:30pm with Guest Speaker Moderator Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau.

The Synod’s Missional Grants provide congregations up to $10,000 for missional activity through the Synod Growth Investment Fund. The next round of Innovation and Missional Grants is currently open and closes on 16 August.