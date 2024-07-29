Rev. Sally Yabsley-Bell was inducted into her new role as Kinross’ school chaplain in April. She told Insights that this ministry is an important one that is supporting a diverse cohort of young people in their faith journey.

“Kinross is a busy School doing amazing things,” Rev. Yabsley-Bell said.



“I am loving my new role here and how open the school is to try new things and letting me be as involved in the school across many different areas. This term I will be helping students volunteer at Riding for the disabled, as well as coaching a hockey team, and leading lunch time programs, leading chapel and religions classes.”

Rev. Yabsley-Bell nominated a wide range of highlights from her first months in the role.

“My highlights have been just how keen the students are to be involved. Each Junior school class from Year 3 to 6 take turns leading a chapel service each term,” she said.



“They help write the prayers, choose the songs, and make videos or skits if they feel they link in with the service’s theme.”



“By accident I asked one class to be the chapel helpers twice in a term and the class that missed out let me know just how unfair that was. The class I asked twice, however, didn’t tell me they had already had their turn, because they wanted to lead chapel as much as possible!”



“It is such a privilege to be welcomed into the lives of so many students and given the opportunity the express God’s love for them all. I think every day in school chaplaincy is a blessing.”

“Last term while talking about what a sacrament is and learning about communion, I worked with Year 5 and 6 to rewrite or translate the last supper into language they would use. They had so much fun exploring what the Bible said about the last supper trying to see how many times they could put words like ‘sigma’ and ‘Skibidy’ into the story.”



“They then filmed their versions of the last supper and were about to watch them back and see if this exercise helped them better understand the text or if it confused the story for them. They were able to play with text criticism and theology in a way that was far more profound than I had expected.”

Rev. Yabsley-Bell said that the scale of her ministry was sometimes a challenge.

“The school is so large and it is always filled with events and excursions and I just want to be in all places at once. “

“Kinross is a very busy school offering up so many opportunities to its students. It is amazing to see the diversity of options available to the students. The resources in the school are set up to support students who are academically minded, who excel in sport, who come from farming families, for those who are creative in the arts, music, drama, textiles, and more.”



“The challenge for me is to make sure my messaging is as inclusive. To make sure both the conservative and progressively minded students and staff feel supported.”

