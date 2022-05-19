Gerald O. West to deliver May Macleod Lecture
United Theological College has announced that Gerald O. West will deliver the 2022 May Macleod Lecture.
The lecture, an annual tradition, will take place on Thursday, 21 July.
Professor West will speak on the subject, Discerning Different Voices in Scripture.
He will contend that, despite readers’ frequent attempts to harmonise biblical texts and flatten out differences, scripture contains contending voices and authors who disagree with one another.
Biblical scholarship offers resources to explore these discordant perspectives, in ways that can help us understand and engage the world. Professor West will speak to his experiences in South Africa, where biblical scholarship has been a valuable tool for participating in struggles relating to race, economics, gender, HIV, disability, sexuality, and ecology.
Professor West is Professor Emeritus in the School of Religion, Philosophy, and Classics in the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.
He has worked with the Ujamaa Centre for Community Development and Research for more than thirty years, a project in which socially engaged biblical scholars and ordinary African readers of the Bible from poor, working-class, and marginalised communities collaborate for social transformation.
The May Macleod lecture is an annual event that first began in 1989. Named for the late May Macleod (1913-1984), the lecture aims to bring theological insights to the wider church and to celebrate the church’s ministries.
Prior speakers include Dr Meredith Lake in 2021, Professor John Swinton in 2020, and Rev. Dr Sathianathan Clarke in 2017.
The 2022 May Macleod Lecture takes place at the Centre for Ministry on 21 July. Canapés will be served at 6:30pm and the lecture will start at 7pm. For more information and to RSVP, visit the official Eventbrite page here.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Safe Church Training - Several dates & placesSat, 18th Jun 2022 - Sat, 13th Aug 2022
Newcastle Chamber Choir 2022 Concert Series (Sydney and Newcastle) - Bound for Distant ShoresFri, 24th Jun 2022
Interfaith Prayer Service for Treatment and JusticeMon, 27th Jun 2022
Coming Back StrongerFri, 1st Jul 2022
Celtic Britain & Ireland PilgrimageWed, 7th Sep 2022 - Tue, 27th Sep 2022
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.