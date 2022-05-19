  • Home
    What language shall we use?
    What language shall we use?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God's gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
David Pocock elected to Senate

David Pocock has been elected to the final senate spot for the ACT.

Mr Pocock edged out Liberal Senator Zed Seselja to become the first independent to hold the seat.

His election campaign centred on the environment, integrity in governance, and territory rights.

This win marks the first time that there has not been a Liberal Senator elected for the territory.

In a statement published to Facebook, the Senator Elect paid tribute to the efforts of his volunteers and voters.

Via Facebook


“For the first time, we have an independent voice representing our community in the federal parliament,” he wrote.

“I acknowledge the work of outgoing ACT Senator Seselja after nine years representing us and wish him and his family all the best.”

Mr Pocock has publicly spoken about the role of his Christian faith in inspiring him to get involved in politics, citing Dietrich Bonhoeffer as an influence. He has also cited Óscar Romero and Walter Wink, among others. His wife Emma previously told The Atlantic that she remembers him going through “a big Ched Myers phase” as well as introducing him to some of her own favoured authors.

He previously played Rugby for Australia, retiring from the sport in 2020 to concentrate on his conservation efforts.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

