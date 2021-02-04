  • Home
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
Facebook to restore news

Facebook has said it will return news, but is yet to do so.

In a reversal of its previous decision, social media giant Facebook has said it will return news content to its platform.

The about-face comes after Facebook reached a deal with the Australian government, who will now amend a bill that would see the social media company pay news outlets for their output.

Insights’ own Facebook page was removed during the event, along with those belonging to a number of charitable organisations and small businesses.

The government’s new regulations aim to set a framework for negotiations between Facebook and Google and the news companies that publish on their platform.

An ACCC enquiry into public interest journalism recommended that Facebook and Google pay more for news content.

For its part, Facebook has argued that news organisations that post to their platform chose to do so and that news was never solicited. Despite this, the company maintained media partnerships teams that would reach out to outlets and encourage them to make use of the platform.

At the time of writing, news is yet to be restored to Facebook.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

