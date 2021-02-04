Wesley Taylor Narabeen resident second to receive COVID vaccine

Wesley Taylor Narrabeen resident John Healy, was the second person in Australia to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, 21 February.

Mr Healy spoke to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt, and Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly before receiving the Pfizer jab. The Healthcare Australia team administered the vaccine.

“You could barely feel it, but if it means we can get out more, then it will be well worth it,” Mr Healy said.



Asked about being number two in the country, he said, “We’re making history! I’m not sure why I’m the lucky one, but I’m delighted to be here.”

Mr Healy is 86 years old and has been married to Rhonda for more than 60 years. Rhonda lives in Wesley Mission’s adjacent retirement village.

“I haven’t been afraid during the pandemic, I have my room and my music, and the staff have taken good care of us all,” Mr Healy said.



“Even when there were cases on the Northern Beaches, I could still speak with my daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandsons.”

He said that the needle was not painful.



“It’s just a little prick, and that’s it. No worries!”

Other residents in aged care at Wesley Taylor Narrabeen will receive the vaccine later this week.