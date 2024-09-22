Experience Taizé Prayer at Willoughby Uniting Church

Willoughby Uniting Church is hosting a Quiet Day of Taizé Prayer on Saturday, 26th October, from 9 AM to 2 PM. This special prayer will be led by a Taizé Brother, bringing the authentic experience of Taizé to our community.

About Taizé Prayer

Taizé prayer is a peaceful and meditative form of prayer that began with a community of monks in rural France. It is a contemplative style of prayer that includes simple, repetitive songs, scripture readings, and moments of silence, inviting us to rest in God’s presence. It’s a time for reflection, prayer, and peace, no matter where you are in your faith journey. This form of meditation encourages a shift of prayer from the head to the heart.

Although the original Taizé format was borrowed from a wide variety of international languages and traditions, much of its music was created particularly for the community by noted liturgical musicians.

About the Taizé Community

Taizé is an ecumenical monastic community located in the Burgundy region of east-central France. It was founded in 1940 by Brother Roger Schutz, a 25-year-old Swiss man from the Reformed tradition where his aim was to create what he called “a parable of community,” where kindness of heart and simplicity would be at the center of daily living and an example of unity bridging religious, social and political divisions.

Today, the Taizé community includes more than 100 brothers, both Catholic and Protestant, from 30 countries. The community is known for its commitment to peace, justice, and serving the poor. The community is totally self-supporting and accepts no donations.

Every year, more than 100,000 young people from around the world visit Taizé to experience its peaceful and spiritual atmosphere. To know more about Taizé, visit their Facebook page.

In addition to the Quiet Day prayer gathering at Willoughby Uniting Church, there are other opportunities to join Taizé prayer in the region:

Tuesday, 22nd October, 7 PM: Evening Taizé Prayer at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Sunday, 27th October, 2 PM: Taizé Prayer at St. James’ Anglican Church, Sydney.

Whether you are familiar with Taizé or new to it, these moments of prayer are open to everyone.