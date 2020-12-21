  • Home
    Ecumenism on display: Glenbrook Uniting Church borrow St Finbarr's Catholic Church building
    Ecumenism on display: Glenbrook Uniting Church borrow St Finbarr’s Catholic Church building
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn't written for you
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn’t written for you
    Does Revelation tell us when the world will end?
    Does Revelation tell us when the world will end?
    The Bible in Australia reissued
    The Bible in Australia reissued
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    How far should we take loyalty?
    How far should we take loyalty?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
Epping Uniting Church continues to advocate for compassionate drug laws

Members of Epping Uniting Church show their support for the Fair Treatment campaign that says drug use should be treated as a health and social issue rather than a criminal one

Epping Uniting Church held a special service a few weeks ago to continue to show its support for the Fair Treatment campaign that calls for more compassionate drug laws.

It comes as the State Government expects to decide early next year whether a new three-strikes diversion system will apply to all drugs and replace the current caution scheme that only applies to cannabis.

The Fair Treatment campaign supports the change because it says drug use should be treated as a health and social issue.

Uniting Epping Church has supported the campaign by hosting discussion events and holding a meeting that helped convince NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet to fund a much-needed rehab in Dubbo last month.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet with members of Epping Uniting Church

“We’re delighted that forgiveness and reconciliation seem to be displacing punishment,” Epping Uniting Church’s Rev. Greg Woolnough said.

“As the statistics suggest punishing people for what is a health issue simply doesn’t work.”

“What the proposed legislation does recognize is that we’re all flawed but providing people with the opportunity to rebuild their lives is much better than punishment.”

“We’re basing Sunday’s service around the theme of joy,” Rev. Woolnough said.

“We’re going to focus the service around joy and also on the importance of being persistent in prayer and relate that to progress the outworking of the Fair Treatment campaign.”

“Through the season of Advent leading up to Christmas we look at hope, peace, joy and love and this Sunday our focus is on joy, the story of Mary and how it’s important to make the most of an opportunity that brings about change.”

Ashley Donelley

