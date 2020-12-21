  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Ecumenism on display: Glenbrook Uniting Church borrow St Finbarr’s Catholic Church building
    Ecumenism on display: Glenbrook Uniting Church borrow St Finbarr’s Catholic Church building
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn’t written for you
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn’t written for you
    Does Revelation tell us when the world will end?
    Does Revelation tell us when the world will end?
    The Bible in Australia reissued
    The Bible in Australia reissued
  • Reviews
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    How far should we take loyalty?
    How far should we take loyalty?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Growing grey: An unexpected silver lining of 2020

Growing grey: An unexpected silver lining of 2020

I’ve been waiting for this moment … all my life, I joked with a girlfriend as we feigned Phil Collins’s In the Air Tonight drumbeat (over the phone to ensure safe social distancing). I proceeded to explain why – at the age of 34 – I’d been inspired by the COVID-19-induced salon shutdown to grow out my grey hair.

I think this viral image of a hairdresser wearing an umbrella with eye holes cut out helped seal the decision. 

I started going grey in my early 20s and assumed my natural colour was best kept hidden under very unnatural toxic dyes. I’d held jobs where it was part of the uniform requirement that women dye any grey hair, but men (or so-called silver foxes) didn’t have to.

“You look much younger dark, you should keep dying it,” was the consensus from friends and family. Ugly, old, unprofessional, and unpopular is what I assumed.

I’d feel anxious every two-and-a-half weeks when fresh silvers would sprout up and spend a silly amount of time and money covering them up – until COVID hit and I found myself between jobs.

I joined a few “growing grey” Facebook groups to figure out how it was done and found women (and some men) around the world who looked younger, happier, healthier, and far more confident and relaxed rocking their natural greys.

I interviewed for my current job via Zoom and working from home helped ease the transition as I could just tilt the screen slightly if I felt self-conscious and wanted to camouflage the grow out.

Despite this year being what it’s been – full of suffering, heartbreak, job losses, births, deaths, and family separated by interstate and international borders – one thing I am grateful for is the experience of embracing my greys.

As a human who has so-far survived a global pandemic the need to colour my hair has certainly plummeted down the priority list.

Some people are shocked, others love it and feel inspired.

It may have seemed radical prior to 2020, but ironically grey hair (and facemasks) are now on-trend.

Regardless of what the feedback has been, I now know that it works for me.

I feel more honest about who I am and have accepted my body (particularly my hair follicles) reflect my time spent on Earth.

I’ve earnt every grey hair on my head, as I have each wrinkle and sunspot on my skin.

According to Proverbs 16:31, Gray hair is a crown of glory; it is gained in a righteous life.

Quite possibly taken out of context (and highly unlikely to apply to my personal situation), but it’s just another nice reminder that I made the right decision for me this year by going grey.

Ashley Donnelly

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Growing grey: An unexpected silver lining of 2020.…
Christmas and New Year is a time to slow down, enj…
Merry Christmas to all! May God bless us, and brin…
Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Glenbrook Uni…
There’s no denying 2020 has been a challenging yea…
There’s no denying 2020 has been a challenging yea…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top