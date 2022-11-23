Christmas came early at St John’s, Wahroonga with fresh air and new friends

On Saturday 2 December St John’s celebrated Christmas over a “Christmas Dinner – Celebrating Goodwill and Peace”. Members of the congregation welcomed people from the local community and from the faith communities of Brahmakumari, Muslim, Buddhist, Roman Catholic, Sikh, Jewish and Sufi (Pictured some of them).

Everyone enjoyed a three-course dinner catered by ‘House of welcome’, a non-profit organisation in South Granville that welcome, shelter and empower asylum seekers and refugees regardless of their age, gender, sexuality, nationality, or religion. This caterer was chosen as part of St John’s support to the asylum seekers and refugees.

A Christmas message was delivered by Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh highlighting God’s love and hospitality that were extended to everyone in the birth of Jesus in a manger, from shepherds to the wisemen regardless of their status or religions. The children of St John’s presented beautiful Christmas carols.

It was a great celebration of Christmas with the wider community, and everyone had wonderful time and made some new friends.

Rev. Dr Manus Ghosh