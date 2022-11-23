  • Home
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Home
Christmas came early at St John’s, Wahroonga with fresh air and new friends

Christmas came early at St John’s, Wahroonga with fresh air and new friends

On Saturday 2 December St John’s celebrated Christmas over a “Christmas Dinner – Celebrating Goodwill and Peace”. Members of the congregation welcomed people from the local community and from the faith communities of Brahmakumari, Muslim, Buddhist, Roman Catholic, Sikh, Jewish and Sufi (Pictured some of them).

Everyone enjoyed a three-course dinner catered by ‘House of welcome’, a non-profit organisation in South Granville that welcome, shelter and empower asylum seekers and refugees regardless of their age, gender, sexuality, nationality, or religion. This caterer was chosen as part of St John’s support to the asylum seekers and refugees.

A Christmas message was delivered by Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh highlighting God’s love and hospitality that were extended to everyone in the birth of Jesus in a manger, from shepherds to the wisemen regardless of their status or religions. The children of St John’s presented beautiful Christmas carols.

It was a great celebration of Christmas with the wider community, and everyone had wonderful time and made some new friends.

Rev. Dr Manus Ghosh

