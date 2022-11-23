  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Bangalow hosts its first Christmas Tree Festival

Bangalow hosts its first Christmas Tree Festival

A forest of Christmas trees, created by local Bangalow community groups, will go on display in Bangalow’s Uniting Church next week (Sunday, 18 December to Friday, 23 December).

Schools, the Red Cross, a medical centre, preschools, even NSW Police have created trees for the inaugural Christmas Tree Festival, which is open to the community every night next week in Bangalow’s old heritage-listed Uniting Church.

Rev. Phil Dokmanovic said Christmas trees are a universal part of the festive season.

“I love that the Christmas trees on display are so different – one looks a bit like a Christmas tree shaped bookshelf,” he said.

“You can stand the ornaments in it.”

“Others show wonderful creativity, homemade crafts and even LEGO. There is also an insight into our collective experience with natural disasters across the Northern Rivers this year.”

“These glorious trees say so much about their creators, and the community groups eagerly accepted our invitation to create a tree.”

“We are inviting everyone from across the Northern Rivers region to come and see this unique festival and to enjoy celebrating at this special time of year.”

Festival organiser and church secretary, Corinne Nash, came up with the idea after a visit to England.

“Towns and villages across the UK have held festivals like this for years, providing connections in the communities so we felt the Northern Rivers could do with a Christmas tree festival,” Ms Nash said.

“You can view the trees between 6pm to 8pm every night next week and there will also be choirs and guest singers performing Christmas carols.”

The CWA, Bangalow Public School, Bangalow Men’s Shed, Red Cross, Bangalow Koalas, The Police Station, Bangalow Anglican Church, Feros Bangalow, Bangalow Medical Centre, Mirabelle Preschool and Bangalow Uniting Church have all created a Christmas tree for the exhibition style festival.

The Bangalow Christmas Tree Festival opens with the official ‘cutting of the tinsel’ on Sunday, 18 December at 6:15pm, after the Bangalow Outdoor Carols in the Uniting Church carpark on Station Street (starting 5pm). On the final night of the festival, Friday 23 December, Santa is expected to make an appearance.

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top