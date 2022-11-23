Bangalow hosts its first Christmas Tree Festival

A forest of Christmas trees, created by local Bangalow community groups, will go on display in Bangalow’s Uniting Church next week (Sunday, 18 December to Friday, 23 December).

Schools, the Red Cross, a medical centre, preschools, even NSW Police have created trees for the inaugural Christmas Tree Festival, which is open to the community every night next week in Bangalow’s old heritage-listed Uniting Church.

Rev. Phil Dokmanovic said Christmas trees are a universal part of the festive season.

“I love that the Christmas trees on display are so different – one looks a bit like a Christmas tree shaped bookshelf,” he said.

“You can stand the ornaments in it.”

“Others show wonderful creativity, homemade crafts and even LEGO. There is also an insight into our collective experience with natural disasters across the Northern Rivers this year.”

“These glorious trees say so much about their creators, and the community groups eagerly accepted our invitation to create a tree.”

“We are inviting everyone from across the Northern Rivers region to come and see this unique festival and to enjoy celebrating at this special time of year.”

Festival organiser and church secretary, Corinne Nash, came up with the idea after a visit to England.

“Towns and villages across the UK have held festivals like this for years, providing connections in the communities so we felt the Northern Rivers could do with a Christmas tree festival,” Ms Nash said.

“You can view the trees between 6pm to 8pm every night next week and there will also be choirs and guest singers performing Christmas carols.”

The CWA, Bangalow Public School, Bangalow Men’s Shed, Red Cross, Bangalow Koalas, The Police Station, Bangalow Anglican Church, Feros Bangalow, Bangalow Medical Centre, Mirabelle Preschool and Bangalow Uniting Church have all created a Christmas tree for the exhibition style festival.

The Bangalow Christmas Tree Festival opens with the official ‘cutting of the tinsel’ on Sunday, 18 December at 6:15pm, after the Bangalow Outdoor Carols in the Uniting Church carpark on Station Street (starting 5pm). On the final night of the festival, Friday 23 December, Santa is expected to make an appearance.