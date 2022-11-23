Wayside Chapel’s Christmas Day street party returns

Wayside Chapel’s annual Christmas Day Street Party will once again transform Hughes Street Kings Cross with long tables, live music, pop-up events, and a visit from Santa for the kids.

Wayside Chapel Kings Cross will host a morning service, light breakfast, and then a free, seated Christmas Lunch for the community followed by the Street Christmas Party.

This year, Wayside is also asking people to ‘Donate a Plate’ to feed and support a person experiencing homelessness and social isolation this festive season and beyond.

Rev. Jon Owen is Pastor and CEO of Wayside Chapel. He said that Christmas is a lonely and difficult time for many people, including for those living on our streets.

“There are 37,715 people experiencing homelessness in NSW, and alleviating loneliness and disadvantage is more important at this time of year than ever,” Rev. Owen said.

“We are going to show people that they are loved and not forgotten, because no one should go hungry or be alone at Christmas.”

In 2022, party hosts will serve up to 20 hams, 80 kilograms of prawns, and 800 puddings for an anticipated 1,000 visitors, especially those people with nowhere to go this Christmas.

Wayside staff member, Chantal Denis, has been part of 37 Christmas Day Street Parties. Ms Denis said that 2022 is the first year since the COVID outbreak that Wayside has been able to offer the full-scale Christmas celebration.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to have participated in this much-loved community event for nearly four decades, and our team cannot wait to bring back Wayside’s favourite singing, dancing community Christmas celebration for a full crowd this year,” Ms. Denis said.

According to the Foodbank Hunger Report 2022 more than two million households in Australia experienced severe food insecurity in the last 12 months, with 21 per cent of households reporting they are sometimes skipping meals or going whole days without eating because there’s no money for food.

Supported by an army of volunteers, Wayside Chapel provides essential support for people who are homeless. In the 2021/2022 financial year, Wayside provided 5,034 hot showers and toiletries, 40,607 low-cost meals, and 19,735 items of clothing for vulnerable people in our community.

To register for the event, visit the Humantix page here.

To sponsor a Christmas lunch for someone sleeping rough, Donate a Plate here.

Wayside’s Chapel Christmas Day Street Party takes place from 9am to 2:30pm at Wayside Chapel Kings Cross, 29 Hughes Street, Potts Point.