  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
  • Reviews
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
  • News
  • Events
Home
What’s in your chocolate this Easter?

What’s in your chocolate this Easter?

An annual scorecard that rates how chocolate companies keep their product free from slavery is available in time for Easter 2022.

The 2022 Chocolate Scorecard surveyed 38 of the world’s largest chocolate companies, accounting for 80 to 90 percent of global chocolate products, Easter eggs among them, and include giants such as Mars, Lindt, Nestlé, Mondelez (Cadbury), Ferrero, and Hershey’s. 

The scorecard is released annually by Be Slavery Free, an NGO that advocates for policies to curb modern slavery. The report draws on research from Macquarie University, Open University, and the University of Wollongong.

In all, 38 companies were rated on six sustainability issues. These included traceability and transparency, living income policies, child labour, deforestation and climate, agroforestry, and agrichemical management.

According to a statement from Be Slavery Free, the industry has seem some improvements, however there was, “still a long way to go in addressing the issue of approximately 1.56 million children caught up in child labour.”

study released in 2020 revealed the scope of the problem of child labour in the industry. 

What is the scorecard?

The scorecard gives each company a colour-coded score that takes these factors into consideration. Those receiving a ‘green’ egg are considered by Be Slavery Free to be “leading the industry.” Those receiving a ‘red’ egg ranking need to “catch up with the industry” according to the NGO.

This year, Beyond Good and Alter Eco received the green egg standard.

The report lists Starbucks, General Mills, and Storck (Worther’s Original, Toffifay, and Merci brands) as needing to be more transparent, as these brands did not respond to the survey.

In early April, footage emerged of children working with machetes on a cocoa farm that allegedly supplies Mondelez, owner of Cadbury.

Be Slavery Free’s Fuzz Kitto said that the discovery was disturbing.

“We are not at all surprised that a journalist found child labourers on farms allegedly supplying to Mondelez (Cadbury),” he said.

“Our concern is that we are not finding more of these children.” 


The 2022 Chocolate Scorecard is available at Be Slavery Free’s website.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

Hannah Gadsby navigates the mirror maze of trauma…
After two years of being apart, it is God’s assura…
"After all, we live in a story that says it’s not…
🌧️Chaplain Lauris Harper is now in her second depl…
⏰Daylight saving officially ended today, April 3,…
The hardest thing about interviewing Sarah Morris…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top