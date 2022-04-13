  • Home
Online climate policy for the Uniting Church community- still time to register

Online climate policy for the Uniting Church community- still time to register

The federal election has been called for 21 May and climate change will be on many people’s minds as they cast their vote. But how do we sort through all the information and decide what is credible and what isn’t?

The Pulse team and Uniting are holding an online climate policy forum next Wednesday evening (20 April).

The event will look at the reality of climate change and why Christians should be concerned about it. It will go through what good climate policy looks like, based on the best scientific evidence and what is needed to avoid the most harmful impacts of climate change.

The forum aims to give participants a clearer idea of what commitments to look for, and how the policies of those seeking our vote stack up against both the science and our faith convictions. There will be time for discussion and questions.

While this event is aimed at youth and young adults connected with the Uniting Church, it is open to church members of all ages and interested people in the wider community .

Registration for the forum is available here.

For more information on this event, contact Milise Ofa Foiakau, Pulse Field Officer at milisef@nswact.uca.org,au or 0436 817 315, or Jon O’Brien in the Uniting Advocacy team at joobrien@uniting.org  or 0477 725 528

The Uniting Advocacy Team

Insights Magazine

