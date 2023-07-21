  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
  • Reviews
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
  • News
  • Events
Home
Wentworthville Uniting Church Op Shop to feature on 9Gem, Channel 9, and 9NOW

Wentworthville Uniting Church Op Shop to feature on 9Gem, Channel 9, and 9NOW

The Wentworthville Uniting Church Op Shop will feature in a three-part documentary series on Helping Hands – broadcast on 9GEM, Channel 9, and 9Now in July and August.

The first of the three-part series airs this weekend (Saturday July 29 on 9GEM at 10am and repeated on Sunday 30 July at 5.30am), with the remainder of the series airing over following weeks.

The series features Op Shop Coordinator, Anne Cooper, Parish Minister, Rev. Meredith Williams, and the team of volunteers opening their doors and welcoming the local community to grab a bargain, and to connect with each other and support overseas mission works.

Helping Hands is a weekly television program which celebrates the work of people and organisations who make the world a better place, broadcast on Saturday mornings, repeated on Sunday mornings and available on 9Now 24/7.

Executive Producer of Helping Hands, Richard Attieh from the Australian Television and Media Group, says he is thrilled to include such a wonderful community work on the program.

“When I heard about the Uniting Church Wentworthville Op Shop, its connection to the local community, its longevity, the role the local parish plays in running the shop, and the mix of people who come through its doors, I wanted to share this wonderful story with the rest of Australia”, says Richard Attieh.

The first of the three-part documentary series will air this weekend on Saturday 29th July at 10am on 9GEM (repeated the following morning at 5.30am on the Sunday), and the rest of the series will follow on the weekends of 6 August and 13 August.

Each instalment of the documentary series shows a different aspect of the Op Shop, including the items for sale, the people who run the shop, and the shoppers.

The documentaries will also be available to watch on the Helping Hands website from 12pm each Saturday afternoon.

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top