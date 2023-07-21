Wentworthville Uniting Church Op Shop to feature on 9Gem, Channel 9, and 9NOW

The Wentworthville Uniting Church Op Shop will feature in a three-part documentary series on Helping Hands – broadcast on 9GEM, Channel 9, and 9Now in July and August.

The first of the three-part series airs this weekend (Saturday July 29 on 9GEM at 10am and repeated on Sunday 30 July at 5.30am), with the remainder of the series airing over following weeks.

The series features Op Shop Coordinator, Anne Cooper, Parish Minister, Rev. Meredith Williams, and the team of volunteers opening their doors and welcoming the local community to grab a bargain, and to connect with each other and support overseas mission works.

Helping Hands is a weekly television program which celebrates the work of people and organisations who make the world a better place, broadcast on Saturday mornings, repeated on Sunday mornings and available on 9Now 24/7.

Executive Producer of Helping Hands, Richard Attieh from the Australian Television and Media Group, says he is thrilled to include such a wonderful community work on the program.

“When I heard about the Uniting Church Wentworthville Op Shop, its connection to the local community, its longevity, the role the local parish plays in running the shop, and the mix of people who come through its doors, I wanted to share this wonderful story with the rest of Australia”, says Richard Attieh.

The first of the three-part documentary series will air this weekend on Saturday 29th July at 10am on 9GEM (repeated the following morning at 5.30am on the Sunday), and the rest of the series will follow on the weekends of 6 August and 13 August.

Each instalment of the documentary series shows a different aspect of the Op Shop, including the items for sale, the people who run the shop, and the shoppers.

The documentaries will also be available to watch on the Helping Hands website from 12pm each Saturday afternoon.