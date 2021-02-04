  • Home
Home
"Welcome back": Leichhardt resumes in-person worship

“Welcome back”: Leichhardt resumes in-person worship

Leichhardt Uniting Church will resume in-person worship this weekend, after nearly a year of online services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White is one of Leichhardt’s ministers. She told Insights that the congregation was “excited” to be returning to the church building.

“We’re so excited to be resuming face-to-face worship after 11 months of live-streaming from our lounge room,” Rev. Sukumar White said.

“It’ll be a work-in-progress with new equipment and COVID restrictions. Undoubtedly we’ll make some mistakes.”

“Still, we hope that those who join worship via live-stream will feel as engaged and drawn to worship as those gathered in person.”

Leichhardt is the latest Uniting Church to embrace the hybrid service model, meaning they will continue to live stream both of their services (10am and 6:30pm) for those who are unable to physically attend.

The services will abide by NSW Health requirements on distancing and capacity.

Leichardt Uniting Church’s first in-person service back takes place on Sunday, 14 February at 10am and 6:30pm.

The services will be livestreamed on  their official Facebook page.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

