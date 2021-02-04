“Welcome back”: Leichhardt resumes in-person worship
Leichhardt Uniting Church will resume in-person worship this weekend, after nearly a year of online services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White is one of Leichhardt’s ministers. She told Insights that the congregation was “excited” to be returning to the church building.
“We’re so excited to be resuming face-to-face worship after 11 months of live-streaming from our lounge room,” Rev. Sukumar White said.
“It’ll be a work-in-progress with new equipment and COVID restrictions. Undoubtedly we’ll make some mistakes.”
“Still, we hope that those who join worship via live-stream will feel as engaged and drawn to worship as those gathered in person.”
Leichhardt is the latest Uniting Church to embrace the hybrid service model, meaning they will continue to live stream both of their services (10am and 6:30pm) for those who are unable to physically attend.
The services will abide by NSW Health requirements on distancing and capacity.
Leichardt Uniting Church’s first in-person service back takes place on Sunday, 14 February at 10am and 6:30pm.
The services will be livestreamed on their official Facebook page.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Seeking God’s Good News – in a time of Covid 1918/02/2021
The President of the Uniting Church Assembly, invites you to a conversation23/02/2021
Installing solar panels: A talk for Uniting Church members23/02/2021
Gospel Yarning 202125/02/2021 - 27/02/2021
Climate Action Conference - Future Directions20/03/2021
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.