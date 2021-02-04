First Synod event this Saturday
The first Synod 2021 event takes place online this coming Saturday from 9am to 11.30am.
This will be an induction event that will explain how the online Synod will be handled.
Over the next 24 hours, members will be sent details of how they can log in ahead of the induction on Saturday.
The Synod Standing Committee has determined that Synod 2021 will take place in an online environment (73/20SC).
Synod 2021 will explore the theme Where the wild God is — considering how the church engages with a God that is active in the turbulent world in which we live right now.
The meeting, which traditionally takes place every 18 months, will consider a number of important subjects for the Uniting Church in NSW and the ACT, including the church’s plan to prioritise growth and the Synod’s climate strategy, among other priorities.
Synod in Session dates for 2021
- Saturday, 13 February 2021 Induction of Synod members (9am-11.30am)
- Wednesday, 7 April 2021 Opening of 39th Synod Meeting NSW & ACT & Session1A (6pm-9.30pm)
- Saturday, 10 April 2021 Session 1B (9am-1pm)
- Wednesday, 2 June 2021 Session 2A (6pm-9.30pm)
- Saturday, 5 June 2021 Session 2B (9am-1pm)
- Wednesday, 4 August 2021 Session 3A (6pm-9.30pm)
- Saturday 7, August 2021 Session 3B & Closing of Synod 2021 (9am-1pm)
UPCOMING EVENTS
Seeking God’s Good News – in a time of Covid 1918/02/2021
The President of the Uniting Church Assembly, invites you to a conversation23/02/2021
Installing solar panels: A talk for Uniting Church members23/02/2021
Gospel Yarning 202125/02/2021 - 27/02/2021
Climate Action Conference - Future Directions20/03/2021
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.