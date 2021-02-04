First Synod event this Saturday

The first Synod 2021 event takes place online this coming Saturday from 9am to 11.30am.



This will be an induction event that will explain how the online Synod will be handled.

Over the next 24 hours, members will be sent details of how they can log in ahead of the induction on Saturday.

The Synod Standing Committee has determined that Synod 2021 will take place in an online environment (73/20SC).

Synod 2021 will explore the theme Where the wild God is — considering how the church engages with a God that is active in the turbulent world in which we live right now.

The meeting, which traditionally takes place every 18 months, will consider a number of important subjects for the Uniting Church in NSW and the ACT, including the church’s plan to prioritise growth and the Synod’s climate strategy, among other priorities.

Synod in Session dates for 2021