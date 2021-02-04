  • Home
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    Where is God in times like these?
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
First Synod event this Saturday

The first Synod 2021 event takes place online this coming Saturday from 9am to 11.30am.

This will be an induction event that will explain how the online Synod will be handled.

Over the next 24 hours, members will be sent details of how they can log in ahead of the induction on Saturday.

The Synod Standing Committee has determined that Synod 2021 will take place in an online environment (73/20SC).

Synod 2021 will explore the theme Where the wild God is — considering how the church engages with a God that is active in the turbulent world in which we live right now.

The meeting, which traditionally takes place every 18 months, will consider a number of important subjects for the Uniting Church in NSW and the ACT, including the church’s plan to prioritise growth and the Synod’s climate strategy, among other priorities.

Synod in Session dates for 2021

  • Saturday, 13 February 2021 Induction of Synod members (9am-11.30am)
  • Wednesday, 7 April 2021 Opening of 39th Synod Meeting NSW & ACT & Session1A (6pm-9.30pm)
  • Saturday, 10 April 2021 Session 1B (9am-1pm)
  • Wednesday, 2 June 2021 Session 2A (6pm-9.30pm)
  • Saturday, 5 June 2021 Session 2B (9am-1pm)
  • Wednesday, 4 August 2021 Session 3A (6pm-9.30pm)
  • Saturday 7, August 2021 Session 3B & Closing of Synod 2021 (9am-1pm)

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

