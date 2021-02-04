Vale Robert Bos

On 29 December 2020, the Uniting Church lost a long-faithful servant, when Rev. Dr Robert Bos passed away.



Rev. Dr Bos served the church in a wide variety of roles in ministry, education, and training. At one point, this included working as the Assembly’s National Consultant on Theology and Discipleship.

He also served in numerous roles with the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC) and partner churches through UnitingWorld.

Rev. Dr John Squires is the Presbytery Minister (Wellbeing) for Canberra Region Presbytery. He knew Rev. Dr Bos from a number of ministries they both served in. According to Rev. Dr Squires, Robert Bos was, “a gentle soul with a strong intellect, a compassionate man with wonderful gifts for leadership.”



“We are the poorer since his death, but he has left a wide and deep legacy that ensures in many arenas,” he said.



“His work with indigenous peoples, as Dean of Students and then Principal of Nungalinya College in Darwin, was ground breaking, and laid a foundation for significant work subsequent to him.”



“His vision for distance theological education, realised when he took on the role of Principal of Coolamon College, was likewise deeply important at the time, and paved the way for the proliferation of theological education opportunities across the UCA that later followed. Many UCA people have a deeper grasp of their faith through the study opportunities that this initiative offered.”



“I have often consulted his website, with blogs on a range of matters theological and biblical, and have appreciated and made use of some of the many studies that he had published with Mediacom in more recent years.”

Insights sends condolences to Rev. Dr Bos’ family and friends.