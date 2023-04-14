  • Home
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
    Making Church Safe for LGBTQIA+ People
    Making Church Safe for LGBTQIA+ People
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
Vale, Father Bob

Vale, Father Bob

Father Bob Macguire, a popular Catholic priest in Melbourne, has passed away. He was 88.

Known widely as ‘Father Bob’ for his appearances on television and radio, he was oftentimes the sparring partner for comedian and documentary maker John Safran.

A popular figure in Melboure, his Father Bob foundation aided homeless people. He was also known for a sometimes awkward relationship to his own church’s hierarchy.

First ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 1960, he had a long parish ministry. Father Bob was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1989 for his service to young people experiencing homelessness. He was also named Victorian of the Year in 2011.

After the Catholic church asked him to retire from parish ministry at the mandated age of 75, he agreed to a compromise that saw him retire two years later.

In his final mass, he told the packed Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church in South Melboure, “I can’t take the church with me, and I don’t have another church to go to, [but] I’m still Bob Maguire the Catholic priest and I’m still Father Bob the citizen.”

Victorian Trade Hall Council Secretary Luke Hilikari was among those who took to Twitter to pay tribute to Father Bob.

Father Bob was also known for his unique wit. When Melbourne hosted the 2009 Parliament of the World’s religions, he sat on a panel discussing faith, young people, and social media. When an audience member asked how their religious groups could keep young people involved, his single word response was, “Twitter.”

Insights sends our condolences to Father Bob Mcaguire’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

