Vale, Father Bob
Father Bob Macguire, a popular Catholic priest in Melbourne, has passed away. He was 88.
Known widely as ‘Father Bob’ for his appearances on television and radio, he was oftentimes the sparring partner for comedian and documentary maker John Safran.
A popular figure in Melboure, his Father Bob foundation aided homeless people. He was also known for a sometimes awkward relationship to his own church’s hierarchy.
First ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 1960, he had a long parish ministry. Father Bob was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1989 for his service to young people experiencing homelessness. He was also named Victorian of the Year in 2011.
After the Catholic church asked him to retire from parish ministry at the mandated age of 75, he agreed to a compromise that saw him retire two years later.
In his final mass, he told the packed Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church in South Melboure, “I can’t take the church with me, and I don’t have another church to go to, [but] I’m still Bob Maguire the Catholic priest and I’m still Father Bob the citizen.”
Victorian Trade Hall Council Secretary Luke Hilikari was among those who took to Twitter to pay tribute to Father Bob.
Father Bob was also known for his unique wit. When Melbourne hosted the 2009 Parliament of the World’s religions, he sat on a panel discussing faith, young people, and social media. When an audience member asked how their religious groups could keep young people involved, his single word response was, “Twitter.”
Insights sends our condolences to Father Bob Mcaguire’s family, friends, and colleagues.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (DRCN) Core Training Course - CanberraThu, 27th Apr 2023 - Fri, 28th Apr 2023
Addiction Education Event 2023Sat, 29th Apr 2023
Hymnfest 2023Sat, 27th May 2023
Spiritual Care Australia Conference - Trajectories of HopeMon, 19th Jun 2023 - Wed, 21st Jun 2023
National Conference of Lay Preachers 2023Fri, 4th Aug 2023 - Mon, 7th Aug 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.