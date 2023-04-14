Gerard McCarren named Seton Hall University Dean of Theology

In late March, Seton Hall University announced that Monsignor Gerard McCarren, has been appointed Rector and Dean of Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology.

Monsignor McCarren served as Interim Rector and Dean since 1 July 2022, and prior to that time, he was Associate Professor of Systematic Theology. According to a statement from Seton Hall, he has multifaceted experiences in priestly formation, deep knowledge of theology and an esteemed reputation among seminarians.

Monsignor McCarren is a well-known scholar of Saint John Henry Newman.

Joseph E. Nyre, is president of Seton Hall.

“We are grateful to Monsignor McCarren for his leadership, spiritual service and devotion to preparing men for the priesthood with the support of an outstanding formation and academic faculty,” said Dr Nyre.

“Nothing is more important for Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology than helping seminarians affirm the Lord’s call to a priestly vocation. With Monsignor McCarren as rector and dean, the school will inspire seminarians, religious men and women, priests, lay students and others in their devotion to the kingdom of God, as they face society’s opportunities and challenges guided by the wisdom of the Church.”

“When I entered Immaculate Conception Seminary on September 2, 1987, ‘it was like coming into port after a rough sea; and my happiness on that score remains to this day without interruption,’ if I may borrow words from Saint John Henry Newman,” said Monsignor McCarren.

Seton Hall University is a private, Catholic school in South Orange, New Jersey.