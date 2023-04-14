  • Home
Home
Founder of Operation Mobilisation passes away

Founder of Operation Mobilisation passes away

George Verwer, who founded the global Christian mission agency, Operation Mobilisation, passed away with his family by his side at his home near London, England, on Friday 14 April. He was 84 years old.

Mr Verwer was born in New Jersey, USA. Driven by the cause of world evangelism since becoming a Christian at a Billy Graham meeting in 1955, he went on to become what has been described as “the most outstanding North American missionary statesman of the last 60 years.”

Andrew Scott is President of Operation Mobilisation in the USA.

 “George changed the face of missions in his generation,” he said.

“When the mission agencies of the late fifties were looking for highly trained individuals with seminary degrees who would commit to going for a lifetime, George invited young people who simply loved Jesus to come for a summer. This was new. This was different. Thousands came.”

Operation Mobilisation began with three students in a worn-out van distributing Christian literature in Mexico, then branching into Europe and across the globe.

Fifty million people have since climbed the gangways of OM’s four ships, and at least double that number have come into contact with the Good News through outreaches and projects in port cities worldwide.

Operation Mobilisation developed same- and near-culture workers to serve globally alongside those from established mission-sending nations and backgrounds.

The organisation’s International Director, Lawrence Tong, said, “I believe he was God’s man for the 20th century, who changed the course of modern mission.”

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

