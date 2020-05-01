  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    I shall not want
    I shall not want
    Is God good?
    Is God good?
    Walking on sacred ground: making sense of Anzac
    Walking on sacred ground: making sense of Anzac
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    Creating a sacred space in your home
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Vale, Bernard Thorogood

Vale, Bernard Thorogood

Uniting Church minister, missionary, and renowned theologian Rev. Bernard Thorogood passed away on Thursday, 30 April. He was 92 years old.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Rev. Thorogood was General Secretary of the United Reformed Church (URC) from 1980 to 1992. Prior to that, served as General Secretary of Council World Mission (CWM) from 1970 to 1980, and through most of the 1950s and 1960s was a missionary in the Pacific islands.

 Rev. John Proctor is the General Secretary of the URC.

“Bernard Thorogood made an enormous contribution as a Christian leader, in the URC, in ecumenical life in the UK, and in the wide networks of the world church,” Rev. Proctor said.

“He wrote with wisdom and depth – theology, poetry, fiction. He was an able visual artist. Yet through it all he had a heart for people, meeting individuals with care and interest, supporting many, sharing deeply in church life at every level.”

“He was a multi-talented gentle giant – pastor, administrator, thinker – skilled in understanding how the gospel interacted with many cultures. His long missionary experience in the Pacific paved the way for him to become a key player in the transition from a Western dominated world church to a truly global communion – which is what CWM became under his visionary guidance in the 1970s.”

During his time living in Sydney, Bernard became a Uniting Church minister. He  was awarded an OBE and became a Doctor of Divinity in 1992.

Rev. Thorogood was the author of numerous books. These include: Risen TodayThe Flag and the CrossLetters to PaulOne WindMany FlamesOur Father’s HouseOld Grey Prayers, and A Guide to Amos. He also edited a history of the London Missionary Society, Gales of Change.

In 2017, he was  one of the Uniting Church ministers who gathered to share their experience of ordained ministry at the UTalk event.

Insights sends condolences to Bernard Thorogood’s family and friends.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top