Stay in your pyjamas for families experiencing homelessness

This Mother’s Day, Mission Australia is encouraging families and Mums to forgo their daytime outfits, and instead don pyjamas, stay home and go virtual to raise funds to support homeless families.

By spending the day in pyjamas, loved ones can join Mission Australia’s Mothers in Pyjamas initiative to fundraise for the charity while celebrating the mother figures in their lives, wherever they may be. Zoom pyjama parties and PJ-clad Skype calls or FaceTime sessions are encouraged as Mission Australia calls for families to get involved and give their Mums the ultimate gift of love and hope for another family in need.

James Toomey is Mission Australia’s CEO.



“Mother’s Day will certainly look different for all of us this year in the age of physical distancing,” Mr Toomey said.



“But as many isolate at home, so many of us can’t truly understand what it’s like to be homeless, particularly during this pandemic.”

“Our Mothers in Pyjamas fundraising experience is an opportunity for everyday families and individuals to connect in quirky and memorable ways, while also extending care and generosity to those who are vulnerable and who may not have a safe place to call home. It’s a great way to get the family involved in a unique but heart-warming Mother’s Day gift that makes a difference, while also giving Mum and the whole family a reason to stay in pyjamas all day.

With 116,000 people who are homeless in Australia, including 44,000 children and young people, homelessness rates are rising and are set to increase due to the impacts of COVID-19, largely due to rental stress, growing unemployment rates and a shortage of social and affordable homes.



“We also hope this fundraising opportunity spurs conversation and consideration among family members and our communities about the plight of people who are homeless or vulnerable, which can arm everyone for further action and advocacy,” Mr Toomey said.

“To support people experiencing homelessness to stay well, reduce the spread of the virus and ultimately end homelessness, appropriate accommodation must be available, right across our country.”

For more information and to register for Mission Australia’s ‘Mothers in Pyjamas’ visit the official website here.