Film making shows the way towards reconciliation

‘Show Me The Way’ uses film making to inspire First Nations students by identifying and celebrating local heroes and pursuing their dreams through education, yielding long term benefits for the participants and the communities they belong to. You can get more information about Show Me The Way here.

Lynda Cameron is a member of Beecroft-Pennant Hills Uniting Church and local social justice group, Uniting Church Action for Society and Environment (UCASE). She spoke to Show Me The Way’s CEO Chris McGuire about the organisation’s work ahead of Reconciliation week, 27 May to 3 June).

Tell me about ‘Show Me The Way’. What does your organisation do and how did you get involved?



My background is in public broadcast television, working for ABC TV Sydney and SBS. My wife, Lindie Matthews, is a teacher. Over many years I’ve had the privilege of working on First Nations documentaries across Australia. My wife and I saw the continuing disparity between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’, especially for Indigenous Australians. We thought about how we could help with our skill sets. We teamed up with First Nations people from many states and territories and started Show Me The Way.



COVID19 has disrupted life for people globally. How has it affected your projects?

We run programs in schools across Australia. COVID 19 has put a pause on all our face to face work with high school students. We are taking time to reflect on our over 100 films and the potential global impact.



It looks like your projects run across Australia. Can you tell me about some of the locations where you work with students?



Menindee and Walgett in NSW, and Derby in the Kimberley in WA are our most recent programs. Walgett Community College High School has made our program part of the school’s strategic plan for the past 4 years. In a time of drought, these remote townships have welcomed us and see how the work we do compliments the community values and aspirations.



SMTW has been working with students since 2006. Do you know what any of your early program participants are doing now?



A. Many of our students are attending tertiary studies at uni and TAFE and other professional development. The process of recording their elders’ stories empowers them to make the most of their own life journey and continue to successful careers. For example, inspired by SMTW, one of our students is now in finance in a major bank, another is a podiatrist, another studying to be a teacher.



Can you tell me about an especially memorable project? What made it memorable?



Show Me The Way-Derby 2019 has provided the community with an archive of living treasures, where everyone can celebrate the great achievements of local heroes in the community. The program compliments their mental wellness initiatives.



I live and work with mainly non-Indigenous people. Do you have any suggestions I could give them about ways to get involved in Reconciliation?



(1) Learn about getting a RAP for your business.

(2) Learn about your local mob and attend Reconciliation and NAIDOC Week events

(3) Support our programs and watch our students’ films.



How can people support Show Me The Way?



Reconciliation Week is 27 May to 3 June.

Lynda Cameron