Uniting Church People Recognised in Australia Day Honours

Uniting Church people have received Australia Day honours across multiple categories.

Springwood Uniting Church’s Sue Reed became a member of the Order of Australia, in recognition of her work. As an Occupational Hygienist, she works to find ways to better protect workers from health hazards. A pioneer in many ways, Dr Reed helped establish the first regulations to protect people from noise. She was also the first occupational hygienist in the defence industry.

She later studied her Masters in Occupational Hygiene in London, and went on to teach at Western Sydney University and Edith Cowan University.

Dr Reed told local newspaper The Blue Mountains Gazette that she was surprised by the award, but that it reflected growth and change in her industry.

“To me it reflects what the profession’s doing, and the people I get to work with,” Dr Reed said.

“They’re all out there trying to make it better for people in workplaces.”

Allan Gibson, a member of Wesley Castle Hill Uniting Church was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year by the Hills Shire Council. As well as his service to the Uniting Church, he has been a member of Rotary for 50 years.

Viv Halbisch, was named Narromine Citizen of the Year. This was awarded in recognition for her decades of selfless service, active participation, and unwavering dedication to the community through her involvement in the Uniting Church, as well as Narromine Lions Club, Meals on Wheels, Narromine Show Society, the Dolly Parton Festival, Narromine Golf Ladies’ Committee and other community initiatives.

Queensland Synod’s Rev. Gerda Olafsen also became a member of the Order of Australia (AM) for “significant service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to the community.”

Numerous people in VicTas Synod also received awards recognising their contributions. The late Paul Richard Madden was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division for significant service to the community through social welfare organisations, social policy development, and the arts.

Also awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) was Professor David Theunis Runia, for significant service to tertiary education, and as an academic in the fields of humanities and social sciences.

In South Australia Synod, Peter Lane and Wendy Ellen Lane received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

This year’s Honours List recognised 732 Australians. The complete list is available here.