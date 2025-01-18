Moderator’s Appeal Fund Supports Families Repatriated from Lebanon

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has extended into southern Lebanon, displacing over two million people and devastating numerous villages. In response to this humanitarian crisis, Australia offered limited protection visas to those with close family ties in the country, enabling hundreds of individuals from Lebanon to seek refuge.

In the Bankstown district, the Uniting Church has become a cornerstone of support for these displaced families. Bankstown District Uniting Church has been actively supporting 92 newly arrived families who lack financial or governmental assistance. Every Saturday, the church provides outreach services, distributing over 300 bags of essential food items, including fruit, vegetables, and bread, to those in need.

During Christmas 2024, the Synod, through the Moderator’s Appeal, extended Bankstown District Uniting Church’s support by offering $10,000 worth of gift cards to these repatriated families. This initiative was led by the Moderator, Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau, in partnership with the Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (DRCN).

The Moderator highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “The Gospel talks about “We love because God first loved us” the Moderators appeal is to help individuals , families, and communities during some of the most challenging times of life through disaster recovery efforts. These gift cards are a way we can help people to purchase immediate necessities during these times. It is God’s love in action.”

Rev. Gaby Kobrossi, Minister of Bankstown District Uniting Church who facilitated the distribution, reflected on the impact of this initiative, stating, “These Christmas gifts allowed us to build bridges of hope and kindness during a time of uncertainty and hardship. Families were deeply moved by this gesture of love and support.”

Samira, a recipient of the support, arrived in Australia with her two children after fleeing her war-torn village in Lebanon. She shared, “This gift reminded me that there are good people in the world. It gave me strength to keep going.” The support provided her with a sense of belonging and reassurance during a difficult period.

Bankstown District Uniting Church’s ongoing efforts to assist displaced families date back to 2017, when the Uniting Church strengthened its ties with communities in Lebanon and Syria. That year, the then-President of the Uniting Church, Pst. Stuart McMillan, along with UnitingWorld representatives, visited the region to establish long-term partnerships. Since then, church members have supported refugee children through initiatives such as children’s camps, providing safe and nurturing environments.

Rev. Gaby calls on members of the Uniting Church to support their ongoing initiatives by contributing to the weekly food hamper distribution, participating in youth mission trips and camps, and helping to meet the essential needs of newly arrived refugees, such as airfare, furniture, and living expenses.

“By partnering with us, churches and individuals can extend hope and practical support, sharing Christ’s love with those facing hardship,” said Rev. Gaby.

For more information on Moderator’s Disaster Appeal visit here. To support this initiative by Bankstown District Uniting Church visit their website here.