Uniting Church members honoured on the Queen’s Birthday

Perhaps its the high profile stars like Chris Hemsworth that are most celebrated for their awards on the Queen’s Birthday list in the media, but its the volunteers and people across Australia rolling up their sleeves with their quiet service to the community that also needs to be celebrated. Every year a significant number of Uniting Church members across Australia are honoured with their service to the community and this year is no different.

Here is the list of those honoured this year:

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

The Reverend Colin Richard BAXTER Newcastle NSW – For service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to the community.

Emeritus Professor John Barnard BREMNER, Balgownie NSW – For significant service to tertiary education, and to biomolecular science.

Mr Everald Ernest COMPTON AM Aspley QLD – For distinguished service to the aged welfare sector through advocacy and advisory roles, to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to the community.

Dr Kenneth William EVANS, Sorrento WA – For significant service to education, to independent schools, and to public administration.

Mr Robert Malcolm HOOK, Lake Wendouree VIC – For significant service to the community of Ballarat.

Mr Peter George IRWIN, Waratah NSW – For significant service to tertiary education, to geography, and to the community of Newcastle.

The Reverend John Warrenne MADDERN RFD Fulham Gardens SA – For significant service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to the community.

Mr Graeme William SINCLAIR, Ringwood VIC – For significant service to accountancy, to business, and to the not-for-profit sector.

Mrs Rhonda Joyce WESTON, Middle Ridge QLD – For significant service to aged persons’ education, and to the community of Toowoomba.

MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mr Barry Lewis ABLEY, Newtown VIC – For service to the community of Geelong.

Mrs Adele Marion ALLEN, VIC – For service to the community through the church.

Mrs Wendy Joan BARRETT, Lockleys SA – For service to music.

Mrs Jennifer Margaret CURNOW, Gilles Plains SA – For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mrs Betty Merle DENNING, Pittsworth QLD – For service to the community of Pittsworth.

Mr Colin James ELLIOTT, Gilead NSW – For service to the community of Campbelltown.

Mr Rodney Alleric FRASER, Norwood TAS – For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mrs Deborah Mary HARRISON, Somerton Park SA – For service to the community through charitable initiatives.

Mrs Mary Anne NEILSEN, Red Hill ACT – For service to the community as a church organist.

Mrs Madeline PARISH, Woolgoolga NSW – For service to the community of Coffs Harbour.

Mrs Dianne Joyce PATERSON, Springvale South VIC – For service to youth through Guides, and to the community.

Mrs Margaret Dawn PEACOCK, VIC – For service to the community of Frankston.

Dr Kaye Frances ROBERTS-THOMSON, Hawthorn SA – For service to dentistry, and to the community.

The late Mr Paul Douglas RUSSELL Formerly of Tolga QLD – For service to the community of the Atherton Tableland.

Mr Leonard Andrew RYAN, Kenmore Hills QLD – For service to the community as a church organist.

Mrs Lynette Elizabeth STEPHENSON, Pakenham VIC – For service to the community of Pakenham.

Mrs Janet Patricia SYNOT, Newtown VIC – For service to the arts, to the community, and to badminton.

Mrs Joan Osma TAYLOR, Melbourne VIC – For service to secondary education, and the community.

Mr Douglas Bruce WHAN, Barwon Heads VIC – For service to the community through the church.