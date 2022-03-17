Ukraine-centred issue of International Journal of Public Theology free to access

Brill has made their Ukraine-centred edition of the International Journal of Public Theology free to access.

After violence in Ukraine in 2020, the International Journal of Public Theology published a special edition devoted to the topic, ‘Public Theology after Maidan’. Maidan is the central square in Kiev where there had been public demonstrations on behalf of democracy some years before.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine underway, the publisher, Brill, has made this edition of the journal open to free access.

According to Brill, the move comes out of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“At Brill we are trying to support Ukraine in our own way, and we have opened up all content that relates to the conflict,” the publisher wrote in a post to social media.”



“IJPT had a special issue in 2020 on ‘Public Theology after Maidan’. We have made this issue freely accessible online and did posts on social media.”

Uniting Church theologian Rev. Dr Clive Pearson provides the volume’s Editorial. He wrote that the issue sought to provide a platform for Eastern European voices to share their experiences.

“The articles furnish examples of scholars seeking to nudge their churches beyond a somewhat introverted ecclesial concern and capturing a vision of transformed role in the pursuit of a civil society,” Rev. Dr Pearson wrote.



“They do so against a background of totalitarianism and its legacy.”



Public Theology after Maidan is available free here.

