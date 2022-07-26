Transformed Sanctuary Launches

The ‘Sanctuary’ in Narrabundah was officially launched on Wednesday 20 July. Members of the Rise Community celebrated its official opening.

A self-described blank canvas, Sanctuary has revamped the old Uniting Church in Narrabundah.

With local artist Tanya Vrancic adorning its walls, its three function rooms can be used for any a variety of purposes – weddings, intimate 1:1 meetings, photography shoots, even workshops or planning days.

For founder Lauren Harkness, Sanctuary has been a labour of love, “There is a rich history of love and hospitality in the foundations of this beautiful building as it was one of the gathering places for the community of the Uniting Church for over 50 years,” she said.





“When I first stepped into the space, I felt its warmth and light. I saw an opportunity to continue the service of hospitality, by connecting with the community and celebrating life events here at Sanctuary.”

With food from Fusion Flavours and styling by Absidy Events and Simply So Elegant Events, guests remained abuzz with new ideas on how they might utilise the blank canvas.

If you are looking for a venue that will welcome you and your tribe with open arms, whatever your needs, I think you have just found it.

For more information about Sanctuary, Canberra, or the Rise Community visit the website here.

Beth Baldwin