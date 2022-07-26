  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Transformed Sanctuary Launches

Transformed Sanctuary Launches

The ‘Sanctuary’ in Narrabundah was officially launched on Wednesday 20 July. Members of the Rise Community celebrated its official opening.

A self-described blank canvas, Sanctuary has revamped the old Uniting Church in Narrabundah. 

With local artist Tanya Vrancic adorning its walls, its three function rooms can be used for any a variety of purposes – weddings, intimate 1:1 meetings, photography shoots, even workshops or planning days. 

For founder Lauren Harkness, Sanctuary has been a labour of love, “There is a rich history of love and hospitality in the foundations of this beautiful building as it was one of the gathering places for the community of the Uniting Church for over 50 years,” she said.



“When I first stepped into the space, I felt its warmth and light. I saw an opportunity to continue the service of hospitality, by connecting with the community and celebrating life events here at Sanctuary.”

With food from Fusion Flavours and styling by Absidy Events and Simply So Elegant Events, guests remained abuzz with new ideas on how they might utilise the blank canvas. 

If you are looking for a venue that will welcome you and your tribe with open arms, whatever your needs, I think you have just found it. 

For more information about Sanctuary, Canberra, or the Rise Community visit the website here.

Beth Baldwin

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • Safe Church Training - Several dates & places
    Sat, 18th Jun 2022 - Sat, 13th Aug 2022

  • Women in Ministry retreat
    Sun, 24th Jul 2022 - Wed, 27th Jul 2022

  • Celtic Britain & Ireland Pilgrimage
    Wed, 7th Sep 2022 - Tue, 27th Sep 2022

  • Transforming Practices - Pastoral and Professional Supervision
    Fri, 7th Oct 2022

  • See more events

    • ADD AN EVENT

    Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

    To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

    Connect With Us

    Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

    INSTAGRAM

    Sunday 3 July was cold, wet and dreary – not a goo…
    How to appropriate the different, disparate voices…
    A course offered at United Theological College (Sy…
    Australia's State of the Environment Report was re…
    Trafficked to Australia is a new expose on Austral…
    Growing in number – it’s not about working harder,…
    Follow on Instagram

    ABOUT US

    Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

    Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

    ARCHIVES

    Archives

    Recent Posts

    Comments

    Recent Comments

    Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

    About Insights

    Scroll to Top