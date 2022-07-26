Can we recover faith in Faith?



On Sunday, 14 August, the 2022 Abrahamic Conference will explore the role faith may play in an increasingly diverse and secular society.

Rev. Dr Manus Ghosh is Minister at St John’s Uniting Church in Wahroonga, and is one of the conference organisers.

Rev. Dr Ghosh told Insights that the recent census survey provided some of the event’s impetus.

“Recent census reports are pointing out that the mainline religions are becoming increasingly marginalised,” he said.



“Paradoxically, they also remain a powerful social force.”



“With the issues that we face in our globalised, pluralist world, this year the conference would discuss how we can recover faith in Faith, particularly in the three Abrahamic faith traditions.”

The event will feature veteran religious affairs broadcasters John Cleary and Geraldine Doogue in conversation.

NSW and ACT Presbytery Relations Minister Rev. Dr Rob McFarlane will be the event’s Christian speaker. He joins Rabbi Moshe Givental from the North Shore Temple Emanuel and Associate Professor Salim Farrar from Sydney University Law School.

Audience members will have the opportunity to take part in a Q and A session during the event.

The Abraham Conference is an annual interfaith event that seeks to promote dialogue between different faith traditions.

The 2022 Abraham Conference takes place on Sunday 14 August at 2pm at Amity College, Auburn Campus, 26-28 Kerr Parade, Auburn. Tickets cost $15 or $10 for concessions and are available on Eventbrite. Masks are recommended.