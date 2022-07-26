Tickets now available for First Peoples’ Theological Conference

Tickets are now available for the inaugural First Peoples’ Theological Conference.

The conference takes place at the Wesley Conference Centre, 220 Pitt Street Sydney, on Saturday, 22 October.

The conference’s keynote speakers include:

Rev. Mark Kickett, Interim National Chairperson of the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC).

Rev. Dr Garry Deverell, Lecturer and Research Fellow, School of Indigenous Studies, University of Divinity.

Professor Dr Anne Pattel-Gray, Head of the School of Indigenous Studies with University of Divinity.

Moderator of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT, Rev. Simon Hansford said that the conference is another step for the Uniting Church in demonstrating how it is walking together with First Nations people.

“One of the challenges both for our church, and our community is how we pay attention, how we listen,” Rev. Hansford said. “Our faith is founded on a God who speaks, who calls to each of us – in love, and creativity and hope. Once we hear God’s voice, we are called to heed the voices of others; those who are pushed to the edges, relegated to injustice or poverty, whose voices have been silenced or diminished.”

The ticket prices are as follows:

Early Bird Discount $65 (Ends 9 September)

Concession $50

Full Price $75 (From 10 September)

Digital Access Pass $35

Morning and afternoon tea will be provided on the day.

Registrations are now available via Eventbrite.