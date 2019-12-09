  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What does it mean to have a ‘church home?’
    What does it mean to have a ‘church home?’
    Leaving Luke, Meeting Matthew
    Leaving Luke, Meeting Matthew
    The church and toxic masculinity
    The church and toxic masculinity
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
  • Reviews
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Christmas romance and redemption
    The ice holds firm on Frozen II
    The ice holds firm on Frozen II
    The force from above
    The force from above
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
The new “normal”

The new “normal”

I’ve been thinking about that phrase “the new normal” that people are using a lot recently.

It’s normal that the first thing that wakes me up in the mornings these days is the disconcerting scent of bushfire smoke seeping into my nostrils.

It’s normal that the first thing I see in the morning when I look out the window is Sydney covered by a grey haze as an orange sun tries to pierce through.

It’s normal for me to see people wearing masks as they walk to work in my neighbourhood.

It’s normal to think carefully about whether staying home is wiser rather than going out and risking getting sick from the smoke.

It’s normal to check before going on a long drive whether there is bush, danger, fires around where you are going.

It’s normal to hear someone say “this looks apocalyptic”.

So many new normals. Do we adjust?

Do we push back and cry “no” to the new normal?

Sometimes we can feel so powerless at times like this. As we struggle to adjust emotionally and psychologically to this change, let’s push back on the things we can do to stop this “new normal”.

But let’s also speak hope into one another. Hope that we can do daily acts of love, justice, mercy and kindness in the little patches we have each been called to steward.

Hope that these acts can shift our perspective and encourage us to keep believing that transformation for the better can happen in our society.

Karina Kreminski with her husband Armen Kavakian are a husband-and-wife team committed to loving their local neighbourhood and seeing it flourish. They believe that God is active in the neighbourhood as much as in the church. Neighbourhoods matter. Visit their website here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
1
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top