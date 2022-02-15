Lismore Uniting Church Food Pantry celebrates a milestone

The city of Lismore is situated in the beautiful Far North Coast region of NSW, and it is the capital of culture of the Northern Rivers region. Set on the banks of the Wilsons River, this pretty country town has transformed from a dairying community into the vibrant gateway to one of the State’s most beautiful regions.

However, some of its inhabitants are financially disadvantaged, and therefore the Lismore Food Pantry began in April 2012 as an initiative of Lismore Uniting Church to provide food relief to them, their families and the wider community.

The original concept of the Food Pantry was that it would be promoted not only as a place where cheap dry goods, groceries and produce could be obtained but that it would also be a friendly and welcoming environment that supports and encourage those in need and financial stress.

Insights Magazine spoke to Barry Perry, Food Pantry Organiser and Church Council Chairperson, about this initiative. He told Insights that he and his wife, Diane, had been involved since the project’s inception. However, “this mission outreach was initially the idea of a former pastor of the Lismore Regional Mission, Colin Scott. He developed much of the framework and operation, which continues successfully today. The Lismore City Council also provided a funding grant to help establish the Food Pantry back in 2012.”

Perry and his wife became the Food Pantry coordinators after Colin’s departure in mid-2014.

According to Perry, “It is a known fact that some families and individuals in financial stress and hardship might place the provision of nourishing and adequate food for the meal table as a low priority. The Food Pantry’s target area always aims to reach, support, and assist wherever possible.”

This not-for-profit service provides low-cost food products, groceries, dry goods, bread, milk, vegetables and dairy products to people in need across the community.

Most of their supplies come from the FoodBank NSW in Sydney, which receives large amounts of food products from major retailers, distributors, and growers as a donation. It then passes this food onto over 500 agencies across NSW, including the Food Pantry, at very low prices, enabling the Lismore Food Pantry to distribute food items to those in financial hardship from their community. Also, the Lismore Community Garden donates fresh vegetables, and bread and bakery products are donated weekly by Coles through the national food rescue SecondBite program.

The Food Pantry also provides food for a school breakfast program which involves three local high schools and six local primary schools each Thursday and approximately 140 students.

Items such as cereals, spreads, milk, bread, fruit, yoghurt, margarine, juice and muesli bars assist vulnerable students in stress who arrive at school not having had an adequate breakfast.

“Providing a proper breakfast has been proven to settle students and put them in a better frame of mind before their school day commences, which in turn supports teachers also. This program was introduced by the Lismore Uniting Church Regional Mission some five years ago,” explains Perry.

The Lismore Uniting Church Regional Mission also provides food relief hampers five days per week to disadvantaged families. FoodBank NSW and the Lismore Food Pantry give the bulk of food for this necessary program.

Volunteers from the community and congregation members provide an essential contribution to the overall success of the Food Pantry. On average, 40-55 persons weekly access this valuable outreach. A number of friendships have grown among shoppers/members and volunteers alike.

Like all of us, the Food Patry struggled to keep up and running during lockdowns but each Thursday since it reopened back in April of 2021, a short meditation and prayer is always shared with volunteers and shoppers before the Food Pantry opens at 9.30 am. They pray for Lord’s blessing upon all who come through their doors and for the work they carry out in his name.

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the Food Pantry. Before the pandemic, an annual Food Pantry birthday party was held each year with the mayor of Lismore, local MPs and the media in attendance. Due to the current circumstances, it is only anticipated that a special celebration will take place in April to mark this important milestone.

The Food Patry is open every Thursday from 9.30 am till noon, and it is a community outreach of the Lismore Uniting Church.

Membership is free of charge and everyone is most welcome to join. Holders of a current Centrelink benefit are eligible to access the Food Pantry, as well as St.Vincent de Paul voucher holders.

Angela Cadena