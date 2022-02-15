Jon Owen ordained

The CEO and Pastor of the Wayside Chapel Jon Owen was ordained as a Deacon in the Uniting Church during a service on Saturday 19 February.

In his first act as an ordained Minister of Deacon, Rev. Owen shared communion with those gathered. He said that he was making an appeal during community, not to people’s “ideal selves” but to their “real selves.”

“Jesus didn’t come here to change God’s minds about us. Jesus came to change our minds about God,” Rev. Owens said.



“We have a God here who is always calling to you. To your real self. Not the projected. Not who you think you should be.”

“Wayside’s invitation is always to say, “when we say God’s people, we mean everyone.”

Former Wayside CEO Rev. Graham Long preached at the service. Wesley Mission Superindendant and CEO Rev. Stu Cameron said that this sermon was “a cracker.”

Rev. Owen began as Pastor and CEO of Wayside Chapel in July 2018, taking over from Rev. Long after he announced his retirement.

Rev. Owen previously told Insights that he felt that Wayside was a good fit for his ministry.

“What’s always attracted me to the Wayside is that there’s such harmony with the call that’s on my family’s life, which is to live out the best ways we can to follow Jesus in a way that really lives in solidarity with those on the margins.”



He is a qualified social worker and previously worked for the organisation Urban Neighbourhoods of Hope. While living in Mt Druitt, he helped plant a Uniting Church in the area and it was there that he completed his period of discernment.



The ordination service is available for viewing on Youtube.