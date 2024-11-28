The Church and Generation Z

From a purely mathematical perspective, the Church faces a daunting reality when it comes to engaging with Generation Z (Gen Z). Recent data reveals that approximately one-third of this generation—those born after 1996—identify as “Nones.”

This term encompasses atheists, agnostics, and those who prefer no religious label at all. Alarmingly for religious institutions, there are now more Gen Z “Nones” or tick the box “No Religion” than Gen Z Christians.

This shift marks a dramatic cultural change. While Millennials began the move away from organised religion, Gen Z has accelerated the trend. As members of this generation transition into adulthood and the workforce, their views on faith, church, and society are profoundly shaped by unique generational experiences. From economic uncertainty and digital connectivity to political upheavals and climate justice, these factors have created a worldview unlike that of previous generations.

Take, for example, the statistic that Gen Z males voted for Trump in droves this year.

“Generation Z was supposed to be a vanguard of progressive politics – more queer, ethnically diverse and environmentally conscious than previous generations. Spurred on by climate protests, racial equality campaigns and feminist movements, we were sold the vision that Gen Z could usher in a more progressive and equitable future,” says Kate Scott, PhD Candidate in Social and Political Sciences, University of Sydney.

“The answer may lie in Gen Z’s ‘Lost Boys’, as they’ve been dubbed by some in the media. Not unlike Peter Pan’s disciples, these young men are failing to mature and find purpose in today’s rapidly changing social and economic landscape. They feel overlooked and shortchanged by left-wing politics and current economic outcomes.

“In Trump, they see an outlet for their grievances – a figure who promises to restore the old order and give them the recognition they believe they deserve.”

“The statistics are alarming. With one in five men under 25 unemployed (and many not actively seeking work), they seem hesitant to adapt to a new economy that no longer offers them the opportunities it once did.

“Against this backdrop, young men seek out explanations for their struggles in ways that affirm their sense of injustice. These explanations are often found in the “manosphere” – a loose confederacy of social media platforms and influencers flooded with discussions about how “woke” politics, feminism and the rise of progressive values are undermining traditional masculinity.”

Faced with this reality, the Church finds itself at a crossroads. If it remains resistant to change, the decline in religious affiliation will likely continue. However, by empowering Gen Z Christians to lead and connect with their peers, the Church has an opportunity not just to survive but to thrive.

What Makes Gen Z Unique?

Gen Z stands out as the most diverse generation in history—racially, sexually, and theologically. Unlike Millennials, who grew up advocating for diversity, Gen Z takes it as a given.

Their world is naturally populated by people of various races, genders, sexual orientations, immigration statuses, and belief systems. With connections formed online and carried into the real world, they expect inclusivity and representation in all aspects of life.

This diversity shapes their expectations of the institutions they engage with, including the Church. Additionally, Gen Z is characterised by a pragmatic approach to life. They prioritise financial stability, having witnessed Millennials grapple with economic hardships while pursuing passion-driven careers. Gen Z seeks not just to achieve personal security but also to leverage that stability for meaningful social impact.

Dr. James Emery White, author of Meet Generation Z, notes that they are driven by a desire to make a difference. Seventy percent of Gen Z aspire to orient their lives around creating positive change, according to Barna Research. This mission-driven outlook extends to their expectations of organisations. Unlike previous generations, they expect institutions and brands to take a stand on social issues. Two-thirds of Gen Z believe companies should actively address societal concerns, with 72 percent expecting a focus on the environment, humanitarian causes, and justice.

Why the Church Is Losing Gen Z?

The Church’s challenges with Gen Z stem from a perception problem.

For Gen Z, issues such as hypocrisy, insensitivity and moral failures in leadership in institutional church are non-negotiable. Unlike previous generations, who may have tolerated institutional flaws, Gen Z is quick to disengage from organizations that fail to align with their values. According to the Springtide Research Institute, Gen Z rates the Church just 4.9 out of 10 in terms of trust.

This trust deficit is compounded by the absence of shared values. Gen Z sees themselves as active participants in addressing social and environmental issues. Studies indicate they are more likely than any other generation to volunteer, and they actively engage in political movements advocating for justice and equity. Unfortunately, many in Gen Z do not perceive the church as a partner in these efforts. Instead, they take their passion for change elsewhere, aligning with movements and organisations they feel genuinely support their mission.

How the Church Can Adapt?

Despite the challenges, there is hope. The Church has an opportunity to reframe its relationship with Gen Z, not as an authority to be obeyed but as a partner in addressing the issues they care about. To do so, it must address Gen Z’s deep sense of loneliness.

A 2018 Cigna study found that Gen Z is the loneliest generation in the U.S., with 69 percent feeling isolated. This lack of connection offers a profound opportunity for the Church to step in—not as an institution but as a community that prioritizes empathy and understanding. By fostering genuine relationships, the Church can demonstrate that it values people beyond the confines of Sunday worship.

Pastor Levi Lusko of Fresh Life Church emphasises the importance of engaging Gen Z during transitional life stages, such as the move from high school to college. These moments are critical, as many young people tend to drift away from organised religion. By maintaining a relational presence during these times, the Church can provide stability and support that resonates with this generation’s needs.

Lusko also advocates for a return to the Bible as a source of guidance and comfort. In a digital age dominated by constant notifications, the tactile experience of reading a physical Bible can offer Gen Z a sense of grounding. The Church could position itself as a haven from the distractions of modern technology, providing a space where young people can engage with deeper truths in a meaningful way.

The Way Forward

For the Church to thrive in a Gen Z world, it must recognize that this generation is not merely the future of the Church but its present. Gen Z’s values—diversity, inclusion, and bold action—are not threats to the Church’s mission but opportunities to enhance it. By embracing these values, the Church can position itself as a relevant and transformative force in the modern world.

This requires humility and a willingness to change. The Church must shift from attempting to shape Gen Z into its mould, to allowing itself to be shaped by the insights and energy of this generation. Gen Z Christians, with their passion for justice and connection, have the potential to revitalise the Church from within.

The Church should be leaving its walls and meeting Gen Z where they are, participating in the work they are already doing and understanding a community that truly cares about the world and its people.