75 Years of Rebuilding Lives with Dignity and Hope

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Christmas Bowl, one of Australia’s longest-running Christmas appeals. The launch took place in Melbourne, Sydney, and online, with the Sydney event held on December 1st at Pitt Street Uniting Church. The celebration honoured this milestone and renewed the commitment to offering hope to displaced people worldwide.

The Christmas Bowl tradition began in 1949, when Rev. Frank Byatt set a bowl on his family’s dinner table and invited them to place a gift inside for those less fortunate refugees. Since then, the appeal has raised important funds for people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and disasters, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

The Sydney launch event, hosted by Act for Peace and the NSW Ecumenical Council, featured a speech from Elijah Buol OAM, CEO of Act for Peace and a former refugee, who spoke about the life-changing impact the contributions are making possible.

In an interview with Anglican Focus, he spoke about the impact of the Christmas Bowl on communities around the world. “I was born during a war. It was ‘normal’ for bombs to drop around us and gunfire to happen around us daily,” he shared. “I know what it’s like to live in fear every day. I understand how important hope and a safe place are.”

Buol highlighted how the funds raised through the Christmas Bowl will support people displaced by conflict in Gaza, Syria, and Indonesia, as well as those enduring drought in Zimbabwe. The appeal provides critical aid such as food, clean water, healthcare, and education helping families on their journey to recovery. “These people are real people with aspirations, dreams, and hopes that can be fulfilled,” he emphasised.

One such example is Jane, a Zimbabwean woman whose life was forever changed by Cyclone Idai. The disaster claimed three of her children and destroyed her village, leaving her severely injured. For two years, Jane lived in an emergency tent with her baby until she was relocated through support from Act for Peace and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches. Thanks to the Christmas Bowl, Jane and countless others are finding safety, dignity, and the means to rebuild their independence.

The Christmas Bowl is about more than fundraising—it is a testament to unity in Christ and practical Christian action in response to global challenges.

To encourage church involvement in this year’s appeal, a range of resources has been made available. These include Bible readings, uplifting stories, and a comprehensive toolkit to engage congregations. All materials can be accessed through the Christmas Bowl website.

Act for Peace is the international aid agency of the National Council of Churches in Australia.

To register your church for the Christmas Bowl and receive a resource kit visit Christmas Bowl website.